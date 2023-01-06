Teen Mom Star Heartbroken Over Friend’s Death

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans mourned the death of her friend, Taylor Lewis. The North Carolina native posted a message to Facebook, saying she and Lewis had grown apart but she was always wanted to see her old pal do well.

“Taylor what happened?!We were once best friends and we went our separate ways because of the diff crowds we chose to hangout with,” Evans wrote on January 6. “I wanted to see you eventually flourish as a woman from a distance but was always rooting for you,” Evans continued. “I don’t know what happened but I am very saddened to hear this news and hope you’re resting easy. I’m so sorry and sending your family prayers.” I feel awful for not answering her in March 2022, but I felt like she wasn’t doing her best,” she said in a second post At the bottom of the post, Evans revealed Lewis had reached out to her last year but she ignored her messages. “

Evans included two pictures of herself with Lewis. One was of them during a night out, and the other was a mirror selfie where they made silly faces.

Lewis is the ex-girlfriend of Courtland Rogers, who was also briefly married to Evans. Rogers and and Lewis have one child together, Jordan.

Some “Teen Mom” fans might be familiar with Lewis. She had a brief stint on the series in the early 2010s.

The cause of death was not known.

Fans Offered Their Support to Evans

Evans’ followers on Facebook offered their condolences after learning of Lewis’ passing.

Her posts garnered hundreds of comments from people who said they were sorry about Lewis.

“My sincerest condolences for the loss of your friend,” said a fan.

“I’m so sorry for your (and her families’) loss,” wrote another social media user.

There were a few people who criticized Evans for ignoring Lewis when she reached out.

“If a REAL friend felt like that they would CARE and try to be there and HELP them , Uplift them… not ignore them,” read one popular comment.

Evans Has Reconnected With Her Friend, Tori Rhyne

One of Evans’ oldest friends is Victoria “Tori” Rhyne. They had drifted apart over the years, but reconnected at the end of 2022.

Rhyne and Evans made some TikTok videos together on December 27 where they did a trend and talked about the “icks” they have for each other.

“That you are so bossy all the time,” Rhyne said at the beginning of the video. She then started to giggle and laid her head on Evans’ shoulder.

“No, you said we have to do this so we’re gonna do it,” Evans told her friend.

Rhyne then joked that Evans was “so f****** mean.”

“And, also, I have so many icks about you I just can’t think,” she added.

Some people on TikTok were surprised to see Evans and Rhyne were friends again.

“Dang I thought they had serious beef for a hot minute,” they said.

“Nah we just argue sometimes 😂,” Evans answered.