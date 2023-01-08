Jenelle Evan’s Former Friend Dies in Possible Homicide

Taylor Lewis, the former friend of “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans, died on January 5 in a possible homicide, according to a report by In Touch Weekly. Lewis was found unresponsive by housekeepers in an Eden, North Carolina, hotel, per In Touch Weekly.

Authorities are still investigating what happened to Lewis. “I’ve been speaking with detectives too, and they are saying they saw footage of two men with Taylor in the hotel room,” her sister, Haylee Lewis, told In Touch Weekly.

Haylee posted an open letter to Facebook on January 6, confirming her sister’s death.

“To whom it may concern,” she started the post. “ I will start off by sadly saying, yes my sister Taylor has passed away. Considering my family and I just found out about 6 hours ago, we are all still very much in shock.” The Lewis family wasn’t sure how the information leaked online. “It makes me extremely uncomfortable that no one in my family has released this information to social media, yet I open my Facebook to multiple posts relating to my sisters death made by people that really didn’t have the place to do that,” she wrote. “Also multiple people messaging me immediately wanting answers.” “Like I previously stated this is all new and shocking information, so new that the autopsy hasn’t been fully completed,” Haylee continued. “nobody in my family, nor I have the answers that you are wanting. I think we deserve to give out answers when we are ready. thank you for understanding.”

Lewis briefly appeared on “Teen Mom” with Evans. They both have ties to Courtland Rogers. Rogers is Evans’ first husband and Lewis and Rogers share a child together, Jordan.

Evans Said Lewis’ Death Was ‘Very Shocking’

Evans has been vocal on social media about Lewis’ death.

“It’s very shocking,” she said in one tweet. “Sad,” she wrote in another.

Evans denied being the person to announce Lewis’ death publicly.

“What are you talking about? Her little sister is the one that told me,” Evans wrote to a fan who criticized her, adding: “Pretty shitty of you to assume bad things on people.”

The former “Teen Mom” star tweeted that she was “crying for days.”

Evans Ignored Lewis Before Her Death

Lewis tried to reach out to Evans in March 22, but the “Teen Mom” star didn’t respond to her friend. It’s a move the North Carolina native now regrets.

“Taylor what happened?! We were once best friends and we went our separate ways because of the diff crowds we chose to hangout with,” Evans wrote via Facebook on January 6.

“I wanted to see you eventually flourish as a woman from a distance but was always rooting for you,” she continued. “I don’t know what happened but I am very saddened to hear this news and hope you’re resting easy. I’m so sorry and sending your family prayers.”

Evans finished her post by saying Lewis tried to reach out. “I feel awful for not answering her in March 2022, but I felt like she wasn’t doing her best,” she said.