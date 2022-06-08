Jenelle Evans Tells Fans She May Have an Autoimmune Disease

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans called out a fan for suggesting she was being dishonest about her health issues in a June 4 TikTok.

The fan commented on a separate video of Evans dancing, writing, “weren’t you basically paralyzed a few months ago? It’s a miracle you’ve recovered.”

Evans made a video in response to the comment to set the record straight.

She started the video by saying, “I swear y’all listen to nothing I say.”

She then proceeded to give fans an update on her health and dissed the fan for being “rude.”

“You can’t just recover from a cyst in your spine,” she said. “Instead of being so rude, be like, ‘hey, what’s been happening with your health lately.'”

“I still have a cyst in my spine,” she continued. “I actually have to go get an MRI checkup to see how long it’s gotten.

Evans explained why she told fans there was a possibility of her becoming paralyzed in a previous TikTok.

“Once you have a cyst in your spine, it can either get bigger, longer, and could paralyze you,” she said. “I said I had the possibility of going paralyzed and I still do any day now. If I got paralyzed or lose any bowel movements without trying, then I have to go immediately to the hospital and get an emergency surgery.”

She ended the video by telling fans her doctor now suspects she has an autoimmune disease.

Jenelle Evans Was Diagnosed with Fibromyalgia

In March 2022, Evans told fans she was officially diagnosed with fibromyalgia after suffering from mysterious health issues for years.

According to the CDC, fibromyalgia is “a condition that causes pain all over the body.”

Jenelle spoke to E! News in March about her diagnosis.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” she told the outlet. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Evans went on to say that every day is a challenge but she has made a few lifestyle changes to help her cope with the condition.

“I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition,” she told the publication.

She also shared how she discusses her health issues with her three kids.

“I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia,” she said. “I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don’t have to worry, some days won’t be good but I’ll get through it.”

Jenelle Evans on Her Ongoing Custody Battle

Barbara Evans has had full custody of Evan’s son Jace since 2010, but the MTV star is hoping that changes. According to The Sun, the MTV star filed for sole custody in January 2021.

Evans spoke to E! News in May 2022 about the ongoing custody battle, telling the outlet she is fighting for full custody of Jace.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” she said. “I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

“I get him every other weekend,” she added. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

