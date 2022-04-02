Jenelle Evans Addresses Hair Loss Speculation

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans responded to a fan who asked about her hairline.

The former MTV star, 30, posted a video on TikTok where she cut her hair. At first, she made it seem like she was going for a drastic chop, but in the comments section, she revealed she only did some layers.

“I did it 💇🏻‍♀️ #WolfCut,” she wrote in March 2022. “Y’all I thought it was going to be short too 😂. I put in layers 😁”

“You would benefit sooo much from curtain bangs 🥰🥰🥰 but definitely don’t do them yourself,” one fan wrote in the comments section on TikTok. “Challenge accepted 😂,” another answered.

One person inquired about Evans’ apparent hair loss.

“What happened to your hairline? Why does it look like your balding? 😳🥴,” a social media user asked.

“Cuz I’m having hair loss and idk why,” Evans answered.

Evans Battled Rumors She & Eason Were Splitting

Speculation was rampant that Evans and her husband of nearly five years, David Eason, might have been heading toward a breakup.

Eason changed his bio on TikTok to say Evans “blocked” him because “he didn’t text her back 🥲.”

Fans on Reddit rallied behind Evans, saying they would support the North Carolina native if she left her husband.

A post about her potentially leaving Eason garnered more than 1,100 upvotes and nearly 400 comments. “If Jenelle was reading here, I’d like her to know that she CAN leave him, and people would support her,” the original poster wrote.

The apparent rift between Evans and Eason started after they began feuding with TikTok influencer, Gabbie Egan. Egan and her friend, Olivia Aronson, a transwoman. They held the trans pride flag, and said “F*** David Eason.”

Eason then posted transphobic and homophobic content on social media and repeatedly misgendered Aronson when addressing her.

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he posted offensive content about the LGBTQ community. Evans was dismissed from the contract the following year after Eason shot and killed their dog — a French bulldog named Nugget — after he nipped at their daughter.

Evans Has Been Struggling With Her Health

After years of suffering from pain without any answers, Evans told E! News on March 11 she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, an incurable condition whose symptoms include muscle pain and tenderness.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Evans told E! News. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Evans is the mother of three children. She shares a 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, with Eason; a 7-year-old son, Kaiser, with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith; and her 12-year-old son, Jace, is from her relationship with high school sweetheart Andrew Lewis.