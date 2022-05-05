Haters Are ‘Getting to’ Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is getting real with her followers. In a new YouTube video posted on May 5, 2022, Evans admitted that she was wearing sunglasses because she had been crying.

“I don’t want anyone to see my tears because all they do is make memes about it,” she stated.

Evans continued, “It’s just… you know, haters. It just gets to me because I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

The video was simply titled, “depressed” and had accrued over 16,000 views within one day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Opened Up about a ‘Hate Campaign’

In the YouTube video, Evans told her followers that she simply wants to succeed in life– she then cut to a clip of the following day.

Evans admitted, “Yesterday I was super upset. I can’t even describe the feeling.”

She went on to claim that she had landed a six-month brand deal before haters intervened and the deal was ruined. “That was job security and security for my family,” Evans said.

“It’s like another side income that was promised upon for six months. I haven’t done anything to deserve this.”

Evans continued by stating that Briana DeJesus had invited her to her “lawsuit party,” and while she wants to attend to be DeJesus’ friend, she didn’t want to be manipulated in any way to be a part of filming.

Fans Weigh In with Their Opinions

In the comments section of the YouTube video, fans offered their own opinions on Evans’ video and her relationship with MTV.

One comment, which had risen to the top of the crop with 159 likes, read, “MTV did you dirty, the Fans/haters did you dirty and you deserve happiness. Reddit needs to delete the subreddit that is after you bc its not ok for it to still exist, I went and looked at it and i was horrifyed.”

Another comment read, “I can’t even imagine how awful that must feel. Everyone grows and changes people aren’t and never have been perfect. People make mistakes. I love the person you have grown into!! And I will support you in your future endeavors.”

And a third echoed those sentiments, reading, “It broke my heart that you can’t even share your emotions bc people will just make memes about your tears. I’m praying for you and genuinely love you and your family! I struggled like you when I was younger, people judged me too and I cannot imagine all of that being documented and millions of people watched it and so many won’t allow you to change.. some of us did though and some of us are so proud of you! The real ones! Much love.”