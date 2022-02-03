Jenelle Evans Vows to Battle Her ‘Haters’ for Life

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans said she was “battling” her haters after she reported multiple posts on Reddit.

Evans made a TikTok video where she showed screenshots of an email from Reddit saying at least two posts about her would be taken down. According to the email Reddit’s legal team sent, the posts were removed because they infringed on her “copyrighted work.”

“Who’s lurking who tho? Love when I get posts removed tho 😂💀 #Reddit,” she captioned the video.

“Can someone share this video to the other TM girls so they know they can report posts on that page? Thanks,” she wrote in the comments section. “The TM girls know which page it is.”

Evans then took a screenshot of her TikTok video and shared it on her Instagram story.

“Battling @reddit haters for the rest of my life,” she wrote, and then added for a second time: “Can others show the other TM girls this so they can report that page? Thanks.”

Evans, 30, said she doesn’t go on Reddit often, but she was alarmed when she saw how many posts were being written about her. “I normally don’t look but recently I did and wow they stay talking about me 😂 so I reported a lot,” she told a fan on TikTok.

Reddit Users Doubled Down Against Evans

After Evans had some posts about her removed from Reddit, trolls online began creating numerous threads about her. Some videos unearthed were filmed in 2016, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip.

“Janelle being the dramatic little turd she is, she thinks she has really done something, lol,” one troll wrote about Evans having posts taken down.

“She finally admitted it 😆 so she has and always will be lurking,” another original poster wrote about Evans checking on the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

More than a dozen posts about Evans were created within 24 hours on the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

Evans Showed Her Followers How Her Son Has Grown

The former “Teen Mom 2” star shared photos and videos of her eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, to social media, showing everyone how much he has grown.

“He’s almost taller than me 🥺💙 #GrowingUp #MotherAndSon,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Jace was the only one we had on the weekend, so we decided to take him to a few special places and spent the day with him. We stopped by the Spice Store and also picked up some homemade chocolate downtown,” Evans wrote as the caption for a YouTube video.

At the beginning of the video, Evans explained that her other kids weren’t around. Her 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, was with her maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans. Evans didn’t specify where 7-year-old Kaiser was, but he might have been with his father and Evans’ ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith.

“Normally Jace isn’t the only one who’s here, so we’re gonna do something fun with him,” Evans said, adding that her stepdaughter, Marysssa, was with her mother.

Throughout the years, Evans has had a tense relationship with her mother. The “Teen Mom 2″ alum signed over custody of Jace when he was a baby, and has vowed to regain custody ever since.

Despite Evans having a complicated relationship with her mother, she doesn’t want to come in between Jace and Barbara Evans, 68.

“I know in the past I’ve said that, but that was when I was young and mad,” she told Us Weekly in March 2021. “I see how important it is for Jace to have that relationship with my mom, no matter how much I dislike her.”

