Jenelle Evans Ridiculed for Fear Over Health Condition

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans was mocked by fans of the MTV series after she shared a new TikTok video.

Evans, 30, published a YouTube video on January 3, 2022, where she said she might have a diagnosis: of TOS (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome). She said it wouldn’t be “definite” until doctors did more tests and studies. The former MTV star previously shared that she has cysts and tumors in her spine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, TOS is:

“…A group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed. This can cause shoulder and neck pain and numbness in your fingers.”

It can be treated through physical therapy and pain relief measures, though sometimes surgery is necessary.

Fans Claimed Evans Was Being ‘Dramatic’

Evans also talks about her health conditions on TikTok and interacts with her fans in the comment section. Some social media users copied Evans’ responses and pasted them to Reddit, where they accused Evans of being “dramatic.”

The text viewers screenshotted was about Evans continuing to dance and “staying positive” until she “can’t anymore.” It was a jab at the North Carolina native since she often likes to post videos of her doing dance trends.

“Jenelle’s really out here with a benign spinal cyst counting down the days until she’s paralyzed,” an original poster wrote on Reddit.

“I wish she could see how dumb she looks,” one person said. “&& I can’t believe anyone believes her. She’s so damn dramatic.”

“I would rather stick my face in a blender than ever say ‘I’M jUsT gOnNa DaNcE WhIlE I CaN,'” read one of the most popular responses on Reddit. “What a goddamn weirdo.”

The former “Teen Mom 2” star first opened up about her fear of paralyzation in December 2021. Evans made a video where she lifted up her fists and wrote: “When you already have a growing cyst in your spine… and the doctor says, ‘Can’t help you. When you become paralyzed go to the ER.’”

Toward the end of the video, Evans said doctors needed to do another nerve test and a blood test to determine if she was suffering from TOS, which would explain the weakness in the left side of her body, particularly the left side of her neck, arm, hand and leg.

For now, the main concern doctors had was if Evans was experiencing weakness in her legs.

“As of right now, not yet, but I do have pins and needles in my legs,” Evans said, adding that she feels the same tingling sensation in her left arm and leg. She also noted that her left hand sometimes gets swollen.

The doctor told her if it gets to the point where she “can’t walk,” has “extreme weakness,” or loses control of her bladder, the mother-of-three must “immediately” go to the emergency room.

“So, yeah… I’m like a ticking bomb, I feel like,” the former “Teen Mom 2” star revealed. “There’s not much they can do about cysts in the spine too. I mean, you literally just monitor it. Um, but, usually — like I said — there’s a reason you have a cyst in your spine and, um, they don’t know why.”

“I still have the neck cracking issue happening all the time — 24/7,” she said.

