Jenelle Evans Suffering From ‘Extreme’ Symptom

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans revealed she was suffering from some “extreme” symptoms related to her chronic illness.

Evans disclosed to E! News on March 11 she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, but now the North Carolina native revealed she might have another illness, Myasthenia Gravis — an achronic autoimmune disorder that results in weakened skeletal muscles.

Evans, 30, revealed she was hospitalized on March 25. At first, she didn’t give fans much information and only asked for prayers. In her TikTok video several days later, she provided fans with more information.

The beginning of the video showed Evans suffering from pain. “omg my chest hurts,” she captioned the video.

The mother-of-three revealed her new symptoms — like not being able to breathe when she woke up — started two months ago. “Tried to relax and rest since this began,” Evans wrote.

“Extreme chest pain and difficulty breathing” is what sent Evans to the hospital.

“Recently had two antibodies related to Myasthenia Gravis show up on the blood tests,” she wrote in the TikTok video. “Had 2 EKGs, they stuck me 4 times for blood, stuck me 2 more for IVs, chest x-ray, CT scan. My blood clotting test came back high but they said images looked okay. Resting now but following up with a neurologist ASAP.”

Evans Is Having a Hard Time Walking

As the former “Teen Mom 2” star struggles with her health, Evans revealed she is starting to experience pain in her legs when she walks.

Evans made the disclosure when a fan suspected her weight could be to blame. “I’m not trying to be rude but sometimes weight gain does this. It happened to a friend,” the person wrote in the comments section under Evans’ TikTok video.

“I can’t hardly walk 5ft without my legs burning like I’m doing squats but I have been trying to take walks around my land lately,” she responded.

“Ok but wait do you have Myasthenia?! I have this autoimmune disease 😳,” another person wrote.

“Waiting on an official diagnosis from my neurologist but my lung doctor said he thinks I have it and wants me to get lung check ups every few months,” Evans answered.

Evans Said She Struggles ‘Every Day’

According to her interview with E! News on March 11, Evans has been battling her condition for years.

“Living life every day is challenging, because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches,” she told E! News.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Evans continued. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Evans is the mother of three children: Jace, 12, Kaiser, 7, and Ensley, 5.

She’s been married to her husband, David Eason, since September 2017.

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 for homophobic and racist tweets. Evans was released from her contract the following year after Eason shot and killed their pet, a French bulldog named Nugget.