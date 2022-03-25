Jenelle Evans Asks for Prayers Amid Hospitalization

On Friday, March 25, 2022, Jenelle Evans shared via Instagram Story that she had spent “all day” in the hospital for chest pain.

The former reality star wrote, “Please just send prayers. Thanks! I’ll explain later, too much to type,” along with a heart emoji.

Evans’ trip to the hospital came just hours after she posted a separate health update on her Instagram Story that read: “New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis,” according to The Sun.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Myasthenia Gravis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that “affects the voluntary muscles of the body, especially those that control the eyes, mouth, throat and limbs.” The website adds that the diagnosis can “involve difficulty in swallowing or breathing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans’ Health Issues

In February 2022, Evans posted a TikTok video, offering fans an update on the status of her health. “So I got a second opinion from a different neurologist. She’s going to be checking me for ALS. Since she told me this, yes, I’ve been freaking out in my head a lot. I’ve been crying a lot.”

ALS, according to Mayo Clinic, is a “progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.”

In the comments section of the TikTok, some fans offered their support. One person wrote, “I freaked out when y’all had all those leaks after the storm. Have y’all checked the house for black mold? Black mold can cause dormant Lyme to surface.”

On Reddit, however, screenshots were posted by the “Teen Mom” fan account Kitty Jakers. In the screenshots, Evans wrote that she “wished” she had MS and not ALS.

“Yeah I asked my doc about MS and she said nope I don’t have that based on my brain MRI,” Evans told followers on TikTok, per the screenshot. “I wish I did have MS and not ALS… but she said she looked at my brain MRI and there were no lesions.”

Fans bashed Evans statement, with one person writing, “My dad has MS. Its unfair and heartbreaking. He’s still with us, but I feel like hes been taken from is years ago. Its a miserable, horrible disease I wouldn’t wish upon anyone.”

Another user commented, “My Dad died of ALS. My cousin died of MS. This girl doesn’t know what she’s wishing for… both are awful.”

Evans Shares Her Fibromyalgia Diagnosis

In mid-March 2022, Evans told E! News that she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick. My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently,” she told the outlet.

Evans stated, “Living life every day is challenging, because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches.”

Evans, who appeared on “Teen Mom 2,” is mother to sons Jace, 12, Kaiser, seven, and daughter Ensley, five. She currently lives in North Carolina with her husband, David Eason, and children.