‘Teen Mom’ Star Weighs in on Claim Her ‘House Is Sinking’

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans denied rumors that her house in Riegelwood, North Carolina was sinking.

Evans had a conflict with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, an entertainment outlet.

“You don’t have proof my house is sinking, you say I live in a swamp.. but you still report it and have to add it to your latest article about the Teen Mom Family Reunion ratings? you’re just picking sides, just admit it lol,” Evans tweeted.

The outlet was responding to fans on Twitter about not reporting on a rumor about a different “Teen Mom” star, Kailyn Lowry. She’s denied multiple times that she was pregnant and having a fifth child, yet there are some fans who still suspect she’s hiding a secret baby.

The Ashley didn’t publicly respond Evans’ tweet.

Evans Said Her House Was ‘Sinking’ on ‘Teen Mom 2’ in 2018

Evans said her house was “sinking” on the season 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2” called “Quicksand.” It was less than a year after Evans and her husband, David Eason, moved into the home with their children.

“Look at my ceiling, it’s cracking,” Evans said to one of her friends.

“The homes guy in Wilmington, he’s been arguing with us, back and forth. He’s trying to say that we put too much dirt on the land to fill our puddles and that we’re making all the water go down under our house,” she said. “We’re like, dude, you didn’t make the house pad for the house big enough in the first place.”

“It was flooded to begin with and there’s water under our house,” she continued. “Our house is sinking, basically. There’s air coming out of the ceiling.”

Eason also said the house was “sinking” when someone came to inspect the home. When the worker suggested they get drainage away from the home, Eason said, “You can take that idea and you can shove it up your a**, because my house is falling the mud.”

Eason wanted the house to be raised, or for more dirt to be put under the home.

Heavy reached out to Evans for a current update on the home.

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 aired over offensive comments he wrote on social media. Evans was released from the series in 2019 after Eason shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

Evans went on to become a social media influencer on Instagram, where she has 3.1 followers, and on TikTok, where she has 2.8 followers. She has occasionally made cameos on “Teen Mom” since her firing but has not returned to the series full-time.

The Modular Home Company Confirmed Water Was Collecting Under the Home

Chris Holmes, P.E. Associates, Inc., the modular company that built Evans and Eason’s home, said water was collecting under the home, according to a report obtained by Radar Online in 2019.

“It is our opinion that the house should have been raised higher than it is presently,” the report said, per Radar Online. “We feel that the French drain will be one of the only solutions that can be utilized at this time. Some additional soil can also be placed at this end of the house to help alleviate the water from ponding.”