Jenelle Evans Tries to Fool Followers

Jenelle Evans is teasing her Instagram followers. On January 6, 2022, she posted an Instagram story with a filter that showed her having enlarged lips. The text over the video read: “Got some lip fillers today.”

In the next story, Evans posted a video without the lip-enlarging filter, and wrote, “Y’all I’m JUST KIDDING. It was a filter.”

According to The Sun, Evans did get lip fillers in 2016.

The former reality star has spent the beginning of the new year laying low amid some ongoing health issues she is struggling with.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans’ Health Update

In a TikTok uploaded on January 1, 2021, Evans shared that doctors had just recently found a tumor on her spine that “hurts pretty bad.”

She explained to her followers that she may not be as active on social media as usual, because she is focusing on herself. “Sorry if my content hasn’t been the best lately but hopefully I feel better soon.”

Evans admitted as far as her doctors are concerned, they are “not sure what they’re doing about this yet.”

In another TikTok, Evans posted a photo of an MRI and said, “Here’s a photo of my thoracic spine. Here’s a picture of my tumor, right there, and up there.”

Evans Dances on TikTok After Health Update

In a TikTok uploaded just after Evans discussed her neck pain, she posted a video “dancing” into the new year. She said, “Barely surviving 2021 then stepping into 2022 like…”

In response to the dance moves, one person wrote, “Back is healed. It’s a miracle.” Another sarcastically added, “Glad you’re healed. It’s a miracle.”

A third wrote, “Looks like your back is fine now wish my cancers would heal this fast so I can enjoy the day with my kids.”

Evans clapped back at the latter user, and wrote, “Whatever you want to think. This was a draft and now I’m having blood circulation tests done to see if my heart is ok.. so yeah guess I’m just fine.”

These days, Evans lives in North Carolina, and frequently shows the property off on social media, per The Sun. According to the outlet, the home comes equipped with a “she-shed” in the back where Evans records podcasts.

In November 2021, she shared that she intends to relaunch her podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, once the she-shed is complete. The podcast was launched in July 2021 but Evans only posted two episodes.

She previously told The Sun, “I wanted a set spot and I didn’t want to rent any office space when I have that space. It’s super easy to walk outside to do it with no kids are yelling in the background. Something that’s just my space to work.”

She added that her husband, David Eason, is also interested in getting into podcasts. “David wants to do a podcast now with his friends. Once we have it all set up, we’ll be using the shed for a lot of stuff.”