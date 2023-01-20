Jenelle Evans Says She Was Invited to Join ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Jenelle Evans hasn’t been an active “Teen Mom” cast member since 2019, when she and her husband David Eason were fired from “Teen Mom 2” after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

This week, however, Evans revealed in a live video on her TikTok page that she was approached with an opportunity to return to the network. In a screen recording of the since-deleted video that was posted to “Teen Mom” discussion boards on Instagram and Reddit, Evans revealed that she and her mother Barbara were both presented with offers to appear on the currently airing second season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”.

Jenelle Evans Turned Down Her ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Offer Over Low Pay

Although Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara were presented with contracts for the second season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, which was filmed near the end of Summer 2022 in Bend, Oregon, Evans confirmed in her TikTok live video that she never signed it.

“I was like ‘Hell nah!’ I’m not having someone have me under contract again. I just got out of that s***. I was not about to sign that s***. It was crazy. But I guess my mom signed it. I didn’t, so I can still do my own thing,” Evans said in the screen-recorded clip.

One fan in the comments responded to Evans rejecting her contract, saying “Bet it paid well though”. Evans read this comment aloud and responded directly, saying, “I mean, when I was on, yeah, but not anymore. Not anymore. Let’s just say that. Let’s just say influencers make more on social media doing promotions than what I was going to get paid. Or if I posted two promo videos, that would have equaled what they would have paid me, if that gives you any idea of how low it was.”

One fan on Reddit noticed that while Evans was wearing her pajamas from “Teen Mom: Girls Night In” in the video, commenting, “Not her wearing the PJs from ‘Girls Night In’ while trying to say the pay was too low.”

At this time, Evans has not announced any other plans to return to the network in the near future.

Jenelle Evans Still Went on a Vacation of Her Own

Despite not joining her fellow “Teen Mom” stars on the “Family Reunion” trip, which was filmed about two weeks before Cheyenne Floyd’s September 29 wedding, Jenelle Evans still took a vacation of her own in September 2022. Evans and her husband David Eason took a trip to Bar Harbor, Maine to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary (having gotten married on September 23, 2017). Evans shared photos from their trip on her Instagram page.

“Up up and away 🌤️✈️ Time to have our official Honeymoon we never celebrated! I know my eyes are closed but I like these pics anyways 💗” Evans captioned the post, which included photos of Evans and Eason getting in a plane en route to Maine.

Once there, the couple took in as much of the surrounding nature as possible, with Evans sharing photos from their hike along Acadia National Park’s Beehive Trail (which gave Evans the scare of her life), their stay in a luxury “glamping” tent complete with a ceiling fan and screened-in front porch, and their anniversary dinner.

