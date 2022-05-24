Jenelle Evans Says She Is ‘Concerned’ About Ex Nathan Griffith

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans recently opened up about her ex Nathan Griffith tying the knot in an exclusive interview with Celeb Magazine.

Griffith shocked Evans and “Teen Mom” fans earlier this month when he announced he married a woman named May Oyola via Facebook.

“Married May Oyola today,” Griffith wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Prior to his relationship with Oyola, Griffith was involved with Evans.

According to In Touch Weekly, Evans met Griffith on Tinder shortly after her messy split from Courtland Rogers.

The two welcomed a son, Kaiser, in June 2014 and got engaged in 2015. However, the engagement did not last long. The couple called it quits in July 2015.

Jenelle Evans on Nathan Griffith’s Marriage

Evans spoke candidly about her ex in her May 2022 interview with Celeb magazine.

“I read the article from the Sun and I’m happy for them but very concerned about Nathan,” she told the publication. “He hasn’t seen Kaiser in almost a month and chooses to stay living in Florida when his son resides in North Carolina.”

The “Teen Mom” star also shared that Griffith’s recent marriage came as a surprise to her and those close to the personal trainer. According to inside sources, many people close to Griffith had “no idea he was going to get married to Mayra,” Celeb magazine reported.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Think Jenelle Evans’ Daughter Looks Just Like Her

On May 22, Evans shared photos of her kids on a field trip to WonderWorks on Instagram.

“Had so much fun on Bubba’s field trip to #WonderWorks ✨,” she wrote in the caption.

The post featured adorable photos of Evans and her kids, Kaiser and Ensley.

“Teen Mom” fans couldn’t get over the resemblance between Evans and her five-year-old daughter Ensley and took to their comment section to express their thoughts.

“Your daughter is definitely your mini me,” one fan wrote. They included the hashtag “twins.”

“Sheesh copy and pasted you daughter 😍❤️,” another fan commented.

“[Ensley] looks identical to [you] Jenelle,” a third user chimed in.

“I had to do a double-take,” a fourth user added. “Ensley looks JUST like you. She is your mini-me.”

Kailyn Lowry on Briana Dejesus’s Treadmill Gift

At the “Teen Mom 2” reunion, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her feud with co-star Briana DeJesus and revealed how she felt about DeJesus’s infamous treadmill gift.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s another form of projection,” she told hosts Dr.Drew Pinsky and Nessa. “You have to distract people from your own insecurities.”

Lowry went on to say that the gift was “absolutely” fat-shaming.

She also shared her thoughts on Chris Lopez inviting DeJesus on his podcast, telling the hosts she felt “betrayed” by Lopez.

“Your enemies can’t betray you,” she said.

“The people that you have kids with, the people you’ve been in a relationship with can betray you,” she continued, referring to Lopez.

You can watch the full clip HERE.

Part two of the “Teen Mom 2” season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.