Jenelle Evans Slams Son’s Father in TikTok Video

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans blasted her son’s father in the comments section of her latest TikTok video.

Over the course of “Teen Mom 2,” fans have seen several men come in and out of Evans’ life. The first boyfriend fans met was Andrew Lewis, the father of Evans’ 12-year-old son, Jace.

Evans mouthed the lyrics to “Hit a Lic” by Queen Key. She lip-synced: “I never f***** a lame ’cause I’m allergic.” In the captions, she added, “Everyone on this app: Okkkkk… can’t believe she just said that” and “can’t even lie to y’all.”

One of the top comments said, “I can’t decide if Nathan or Keiffer is worse.” To which Evans responded, “Courtland is the worst.”

Another popular comment read, “tbh I think andrew was the weirdest of all,” and Evans agreed, saying: “He probably is tho no lie.”

Lewis vanished shortly after his son was born.

Currently, Evans’ mother, Barbara, has custody of Jace.

Who Are Evans’ Exes?

Keiffer Delp is one of Evans’ first ex-boyfriends to be heavily featured on “Teen Mom 2.” She was dating him when Jace was a baby and when her mother, Barbara Evans, uttered some of her most famous quotes. She said things like, “Well, Jenelle, I seen ya with Keiffer” and “High, high. You’re both high.”

Nathan Griffith also had a prominent role on “Teen Mom 2” when he was with Evans. The couple shares 7-year-old son Kaiser together and they were briefly engaged.

There is one tumultuous relationship that MTV cameras didn’t catch, and that was the one with Evans’ first husband, Courtland Rodgers. As noted by The Sun, they were only married for a few months. Evans and Rodgers were arrested in 2013 for possession of heroin and assault.

After splitting with Delp, Griffith and Rodgers, Evans went on to marry her second husband, David Eason, in 2017. The couple shares 4-year-old daughter Ensley and lives on “The Land” in North Carolina.

Lewis Rarely Reaches out to See Jace

When Jenelle Evans was still filming “Teen Mom 2” with MTV, Lewis reached out to MTV producers and Barbara Evans to see if he could meet up with his son. At the time, Jace was 9 years old.

The mother-of-three was hesitant about Lewis coming back into the picture.

“I’m just thinking if Andrew even comes into Jace’s life is he going to regularly visit or not? I can’t have him have that disappointment that I had when I was little and I would wait for my dad to pick us up and he would just drive by,” Evans told her mother, per People.

During a FaceTime call with Lewis, Barbara Evans questioned his motives.

“You haven’t seen him his whole life and I don’t want you to come into his life and then just not see him again,” she said. “Why now all of a sudden do you want to see Jace after all these years?”

Lewis claimed he “always” wanted to have a relationship with his son.

