Jenelle Evans Receives January 2023 Court Date

The former MTV star has recently opened up about her latest health updates, but now there is an update in Evans's ongoing trouble with the law.

Fans of “Teen Mom” surfaced court records showing that Evans has been called to appear in court at the beginning of the new year. See Evans’s court date and the reason she’s being called to appear below.

Jenelle Evans’s Court Date

Fans shared a screenshot of Jenelle Evans’s new court date to a “Teen Mom” Reddit forum. The screenshot shows a North Carolina Judicial Branch website listing which confirms that Evans is being called to appear in court in Columbus county, North Carolina, on 01/24/2023, on two infractions.

The first infraction, statute 20-183.8(A)(1), is for anybody who “Operates a motor vehicle that is subject to inspection under this Part on a highway or public vehicular area in the State when the vehicle has not been inspected in accordance with this Part, as evidenced by the vehicle’s lack of a current electronic inspection authorization or otherwise.” The Judicial Branch’s website clarifies that Evan’s specific infraction is for driving with an expired registration or no registration. This statute can carry a fine of up to $50.

The second infraction, statute 20-111(2), says that it is unlawful “to display or cause or permit to be displayed or to have in possession any registration card, certificate of title or registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious or to have been canceled, revoked, suspended or altered, or to willfully display an expired license or registration plate on a vehicle knowing the same to be expired. Violation of this subdivision is a Class 3 misdemeanor.” The Judicial Branch also elaborates that Evans’s infraction is from driving with an expired registration card.

Although court charges are serious, one fan wrote on Reddit that they are familiar with the North Carolina court system, and gave fellow fans an insight into the process Evans will be facing. “All she has to do is get her car inspected, take the passed inspection to the DMV to pay the car tax and renew her tags. Fax or e-mail the documentation to the traffic court, and call in on the court date. They’ll dismiss the tickets. It’s not a big deal. She won’t have to physically go into a courtroom,” the fan wrote.

Jenelle Evans Has Been Arrested 15 Times

Earlier this year, Us Weekly shared a story looking back at all the “Teen Mom” contestants who have been arrested or faced legal trouble, and they shared that Jenelle Evans has been arrested 15 times. Us Weekly confirmed that these have been for various reasons, including an outstanding cyberstalking warrant, possession of heroin, simple assault on her then-husband Courtland Rogers, and in 2015 Evans was arrested for driving without a license.

In 2010, Evans also faced charges for breaking and entering and drug possession alongside then-boyfriend Kieffer Delp that were later dropped. This year, Delp faced further legal trouble by himself when he was arrested in Pennsylvania’s Alleghany county on theft charges, according to InTouch Weekly.

