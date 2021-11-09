Jenelle Evans Criticizes Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Dumb’ Decision

“Teen Mom OG” star Jenelle Evans slammed former co-star Kailyn Lowry’s lawsuit against Briana DeJesus. Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus on June 25, 2021.

“We spoke not too long ago on the phone and we talked about the Kail lawsuit and how dumb it was,” Evans, 29, told The Sun in an interview on November 6, 2021. “There’s proof of everything out there. There are police reports, and she thinks she can sue for that, and I’m like, girl — it’s right there — Briana can look it up if Chris [Lopez] didn’t tell her.”

The crux of the lawsuit was that DeJesus said Lowry “beat” her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. The former couple has two sons together, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

“Defendant, a long-time foe of Lowry, asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother,” part of the lawsuit says. “These statements were shared with [Defendants] social media followers, which exceed 1 million persons.”

Lowry and DeJesus are slated to face each other in court on January 14, 2022, according to The Sun, who viewed court documents,

Evans Blasted Lowry In a Deleted Clip

It’s not the first time Evans went after Lowry.

The two have had a long-standing feud, with Evans calling out Lowry on September 18, 2021, when she thought the mother-of-four attacked her husband, David Eason.

“Before we bring up s*** from years ago, let’s see what you’re currently up to Kail,” the mother-of-three said in a TikTok video.

She brought up an article written by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, who reported on Lowry’s arrest for a “domestic incident” with Lopez. The charges against Lowry were dropped and the incident has been expunged from her record, Lowry’s rep told Heavy.

The second article Evans brought up was written by The Sun, and it stated taht Lowry was accused of taking more than $48,000 in PPP loans for her podcast and now-defunct hair care line, Pothead CBD Hair Care.

“I wonder who sent that information to The Sun?” Evans asked in the clip. “Hm. It is public record but I mean I easily found it.”

It turned out that the clip of Lowry talking about Eason was old, so Evans ultimately deleted her post.

“I’m gonna admit when I’m wrong and I didn’t know this, but that podcast interview was from 2019. So yeah, I’m sorry. My bad,” Evans said.

“But it goes to show that people still try to start s***. Like, that dude that reposted that, knew I would be p***** off, knew people would tag me, and it’s just bulls***,” the North Carolina native continued. “But, my bad!”

Lopez Opened Up About His Arrest

Although Lowry has only vaguely referenced her arrest, Lopez talked about the first time he was arrested on his podcast, “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks With Single Dads.”

“It was right in front of my son. Of course, I remember that s***,” Lopez said on the November 3, 2021, episode. “That s*** was crazy as hell.”

The “Teen Mom 2” dad was detained on January 13, 2020, after he violated a PFA that a judge granted to Lowry against Lopez on October 30, 2019, according to In Touch Weekly.

“I was in the car like, hands behind my back, hard a** seat, tight a** cuffs, f****** seatbelt chokin’ me,” he said. “I got myself tangled up in the seatbelt trying to get out. I was banging on the door and s***. I was throwing my body at the door.”

