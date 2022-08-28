PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Posts Kaiser’s Controversial Treatment

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans faced backlash from fans after she took a picture of her son, Kaiser, with an ear candle.

The 8-year-old — whom she shares with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith — held a lit ear candle while he lay on his side. Kaiser didn’t have a plate or towel to cover his hands or face.

“Ear candles,” Evans wrote via Instagram, adding an emoji of a laughing face. “He begged me to do this.”

Healthline says ear candling isn’t a safe way to remove ear wax. The idea behind them is that the “candle” — a hollow fabric cone coated with resin — causes suction in the ear when the candle is lit. It’s thought impurities can be pulled into the cone but there is no science to back up this theory.

In fact, ear candling might make things worse. “Scientific measurements of the ear canals before and after candling show no reduction in earwax,” writes Healthline. “Researchers even found an increase in wax because of the wax deposited by the candles.”

Fans Said Ear Candling Was ‘Dangerous’

Fans on Reddit blasted the “Teen Mom” alum, with an original poster saying the treatment was potentially dangerous.

“Do you think Jenelle is not aware that ear candles are ineffective and very dangerous? Or that she just doesn’t care?” they wrote.

“It should have a paper plate or something at the bottom to protect the side of his head from getting hot wax , fire, or embers dropped on it,” a second person said. “Not big on ear candling but this is extra scary and I’d never do it to my kid. Also open flame on the couch. Wow.”

Not everyone was convinced Evans made a parenting error.

“meh, most people are unaware they aren’t terribly effective and I could see a kid wanting to do this if they saw someone else doing it,” read one of the most popular comments, with more than 100 upvotes. “On the grand scale of Jenelle neglect, holding an open flame close to his head is the least troubling thing Kaiser has had to endure.”

Evans Isn’t Coming Back to ‘Teen Mom’

After some back and forth about whether or not Evans would reprise her role on “Teen Mom,” Evans said it was her decision not to return to the series.

“I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices,” Evans told Us Weekly on August 24. “Based on the terms, it would have not aligned with my current opportunities.”

If Evans were to move forward with MTV, it would have had to have been without her husband, David Eason.

“David was not going to be involved in MTV’s spinoff,” Evans’ rep told Us Weekly. ”It was about the exclusivity. We can’t be exclusive to MTV. She’s doing other things. It’s just a business thing, it’s nothing personal. She got along great with the producers.”

Evans’ rep teased that she has the opportunity to land her own show with a different network, but they didn’t release any details.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to debut on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.