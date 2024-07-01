Jenelle Evans Gives Son ‘a Big Surprise’ for His 10th Birthday

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans celebrated her son, Kaiser’s 10th birthday.

On June 30, the MTV personality shared several pictures of Kaiser, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, enjoying his birthday celebration with his half-siblings, Jace, 14, and Ensley, 7. The first picture showed Evans and her children posing together at the live Las Vegas show, Battlebots Destruct-A-Thon. Other images included Jace standing next to his younger brother, Ensley touching a robot, and Kaiser smiling in front of his birthday cake.

In the caption, Evans shared that she surprised her youngest son with the Battlebots Destruct-A-Thon show.

“Kaiser turned #DoubleDigits yesterday and is now 10! We surprised him to an awesome experience at @battlebots ! 🎂🥳 #HappyBirthday #Bubba @battlebots.destruct.a.thon,” wrote Evans in the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to wish Kaiser a happy birthday.

“Oh how fun!! Happy Birthday 🎂,” wrote a commenter.

“Happy birthday! Looks like you all had a blast!” commented a different person.

“Happy birthday wishing you all the best ❤️❤️,” added a third fan.

Jenelle Evans Shared a Video of Surprising Her Youngest Son

In a TikTok video, uploaded on June 30, Evans shared that Kaiser had requested her to surprise him with a trip.

“I have a little surprise for him. Well, it’s a big surprise. He said ‘Take me somewhere and surprise me.’ So that’s what I’m going to do,” said Evans.

She shared a clip wherein she informed her 10-year-old child they were going to have front-row seats for the BattleBots show. The video also showed Evans’ children excitedly watching the competition.

In addition, the TikTok upload included Evans giving her youngest son an electric scooter and a Nerf gun, much to his delight.

Jenelle Evans Stars on the 2nd Season of ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Evans made a return to the “Teen Mom” franchise for the second season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” In season 2, episode 2, Evans opened up about her legal separation from her now estranged husband, David Eason, whom she wed in 2017. She stated that her children “were doing a lot better now” that she and Eason, the father of Ensley, split up.

She also noted that Jace accused Eason of “strangling him.”

“There’s criminal charges against David for strangulation and child abuse,” said Evans.

In addition, Evans stated that she told Eason to leave their home for the sake of Jace.

“I was like, ‘David, he’s coming home. And you got to leave. I’m sorry,'” stated the 32-year-old. “This was all a blessing in disguise because it put a no-contact order between David and Jace.”

People magazine reported that Evans was “granted a restraining order against her estranged husband” in May 2024.

Jenelle Evans Explained Why She Was Less Active on Social Media

While filming a June 3 TikTok video, Evans suggested that she was not as active on social media because she was shooting more episodes of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“I’ve been filming a lot, just not on social media, if you get what I’m saying,” said Evans. “So my time has been kind of distracted lately.”

She clarified that she plans to continue uploading on social media. She explained, however, that she had to be careful with the information she shared with her social media followers.

“There’s a lot being covered right now [on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’]. But I’m good. The kids are good. We’re doing great,” said Evans.

In addition, she stated that “there’s a lot that’s coming up for this season” of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“We’re saving all the juiciness for that,” said the mother of three. “Just know that mentally I’m very happy. I’m doing great. I’m loving life.”

She also stated that she would like to take time to “heal,” presumably after her March 2024 separation from Eason.