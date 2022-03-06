Jenelle Evans’ Rant About Son in New Video Upsets Fans

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans had something to get off her chest.

Evans and her 7-year-old son, Kaiser — whom she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith — encountered a series of unfortunate events when she was trying to get him off to school.

Evans detailed the experience in a TikTok video, saying she was “ranting about nothing important 🙃😂.” The clip garnered more than 560,000 views.

Fans on Reddit accused Evans of “talking 💩 about Kaiser.” The thread amassed 600 comments, making it one of the most popular discussions on the “Teen Mom” sub.

“Sad she doesn’t have the mental capacity to realize this all reflects on her lack of ability to parent and manage her household,” says the most popular comment on the thread, with more than 230 upvotes.

Some people were concerned about why Kaiser didn’t have more uniforms to wear to school.

“Why does he only have one uniform? I wore uniforms throughout elementary and middle school and definitely had more than one to wear,” they said. “They can get pricey but most parents would manage somehow. Maybe cut back on the beer and weed spending, Jenelle.”

Others argued Evans shouldn’t be blaming her son when the burden is on her to have Kaiser ready to school.

“Well, Jenelle…this says a lot about you, doing Laundry and having everything ready in the morning is your job as a Mom,” they said. “You can’t put the blame on these kids, this is your responsibility.”

Evans Said She Washed the Wrong Clothes

The former “Teen Mom 2” star spent about 60 seconds explaining her chaotic morning.

“Y’all, let me tell you the story of my morning,” Evans began her TikTok. “So I wake Kaiser up, and per usual, he doesn’t feel like going to school… while he’s brushing his teeth and using the bathroom, I’m sitting there looking through the whole house for his uniform.”

Evans then admitted it was her mistake, that she didn’t wash Kaiser’s uniform because it was in a different load of laundry.

“Then I noticed, ‘Oh, I washed the wrong basket of clothes yesterday.’ I meant to wash his uniform and I forgot! Then, Maryssa started doing laundry, so I wasn’t able to do laundry,” she continued. “So I was like, you know what, you wear your PE uniform, forget it. We’re just going to go with PE even though it’s not PE day.”

Kaiser Didn’t Like His Breakfast and Couldn’t Find His Shoes

A dirty uniform wasn’t the only mishap Evans encountered. Kaiser didn’t want to eat the breakfast his mother made.

“I was like, ‘I don’t care, eat it.’ It was sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit,” she said about Kaiser’s food. “Like, what can get better than that?”

The mother-son duo encountered another snafu when they couldn’t find his sneakers.

“Then we tried to walk out the door and lo and behold, Kaiser can’t find his shoes,” she said. “Even though he wore them yesterday, Kaiser finds one sneaker and not the other one.”

Evans had one last thing to rant about before she finished her video. “Then I spill my coffee on the way to drop him off. Now I’m just sitting in the car meditating at home,” she said.