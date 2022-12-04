Jenelle Evans Explains Unearthed Kesha Video She Made As a Teen

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans is shedding some light on a video she created to Kesha’s 2009 hit “Tik Tok.”

In 2010, she created a music video by splicing different scenes of herself dancing around her house. In the first scene, Evans gets out of a bathtub wearing white fur booties. The former “Teen Mom” star stopped the clip and explained herself.

“Alright. I obviously have some explaining to do,” she said via TikTok on December 3. “I love filming editing. I told you guys before. I’ve always wanted to be a film editor. So what was my senior project? Film editing. And what did I do? Construct my own music video.”

Evans said she filmed different scenes after playing “Tik Tok” “four or five times.” She doesn’t remember what program she used to splice everything together since it happened in 2010, way before the social media platform TikTok — not to be confused with Kesha’s “Tik Tok” song — became popular.

“It was before TikTok. It was when YouTube was popular. And, yeah, I had a lot of fun doing it,” she said. “It’s a little embarrassing and Jace was only 10 months… laugh at me if you want, but, oh well.”

Evans is the mother of three children: 13-year-old Jace, 8-year-old Kaiser and 5-year-old Ensley.

Evans welcomed Jace with her high school boyfriend Andrew Lewis; she had Kaiser with her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith and Ensley is the daughter she has with her husband, David Eason.

Evans signed over parental rights of Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans, when he was a baby, but she’s vowed to regain custody ever since. According to Evans, there’s an ongoing custody battle.

Fans in the comments section under Evans’ TikTok wanted her to “remake” the Kesha music video.

“Yesss I need to! 😂,” Evans responded.

Evans Didn’t Want to Start Her Prison Sentence on Time Because of Kesha

Longtime fans of “Teen Mom 2” — and Evans, specifically — are familiar with her love for Kesha. She once told her lawyer that she couldn’t start her 16-day sentence because it interfered with a Kesha concert.

“I got second-row seats to a concert. It’s Kesha. I love her,” Evans told her lawyer, Dustin Sullivan.

Sullivan said that wouldn’t “fly” with her probation officer.

“No. You don’t understand. This is my idol,” Evans said. “I really can’t miss that concert. I really can’t. That’s why I got all these feathers in my hair.”

Evans Wants to ‘Stay Out of Trouble’

Evans was reminded not to do anything illegal after she heard about Todd and Julie Chrisley, the USA Network stars who were found guilty of tax and fraud crimes.

“This really blows my mind,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, which was shared to Reddit. “Hearing about their story makes me really cherish my time with my family and the little voice in my head reminds me ‘stay out of trouble.’” She added a hashtag that says “Family First.”

Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, and Julie Chrisley, who was given seven years in prison, both maintain their innocence. They are going to appeal their convictions and prison sentences, according to the Los Angeles Times.

For now, their minor children — 16-year-old Grayson and 10-year-old Chloe — are going to be looked after by their sister, 25-year-old Savannah Chrisley.

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she said on her podcast, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.”