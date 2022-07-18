Kieffer Delp’s Text Message to Jenelle Evans Resurfaces

An old text message from Kieffer Delp, who dated “Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans on and off from 2010 to 2012, started making rounds on July 18 after a social media user shared it on Reddit.

Some fans joked that Delp and Evans were like the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, an infamous couple in the 1930s who robbed banks and funeral homes.

Evans and Delp’s relationship was a crucial part of her storyline during the early season of “Teen Mom 2.” Famous lines emerged during that time, like when Evans’ mom, Barbara, said things like “ya boyfran” and “I seen ya with Kieffer.”

Delp’s text message to Evans came after he was released from prison, as shown on “Teen Mom 2.”

“I love you baby you are my angel we can worth it out princess you mean everything to me and you always will its us me and you and Jace against the world when you Get off probation love you girl,” the message to Evans said.

The original poster on Reddit said Delp’s text was “true romance.”

“Keiffah’s heartwarming message to Jenelle the minute he gets out of prison,” they wrote.

Some people wondered if Evans and Delp were still in communication. “i feel like jenelle secretly still texts keiffer,” they said.

“She loves picking them “It’s you and me babe against the world” type of guys,” another fan commented.

Evans wrote in her book, “Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom,” that she and Delp did heroin together.

After her relationship with Delp, Evans went on to have two more children. Kaiser, 8, is from her relationship with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, 5, is from her marriage to David Eason.

Jace, 13, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. Evans famously signed over custody of Jace to her mom, Barbara, when Jace was a baby. She has vowed to regain parental rights of her eldest son since then.

Where Is Delp Now?

Evans hasn’t publicly commented about Delp since she married her husband in September 2017.

Delp has stayed off reality TV since his relationship with Evans ended, but he occasionally posts to social media.

Delp tweeted on July 17, sharing a lyric from King Los’ “Everybody’s a Bitch.”

“I got javelin swag I’m off to the races wit bars fly my only ultimatum is mars my bitch is the baddest her a** is the fattest she tatted wit class,” Delp wrote.

Delp Has Faced Multiple Arrests

Whoops lol lmao haha pic.twitter.com/5BLFxZozoF — kieffer delp (@confidence117k) February 9, 2015

While Evans struggled to stay out of trouble while she was younger, Delp has faced multiple arrests.

Delp was arrested in 2018 and “charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver and risking a catastrophe,” The Sun reported.

In August 2018, Delp was handed his prison sentence: up to 36 months behind bars and a three-year probation, per The Sun.

It didn’t take Delp long to get in trouble again. Days after he was released from prison in February 2020, he was arrested for skipping out on bail in New Jersey and having an outstanding warrant after he stopped reporting to his parole officer, according to The Sun and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.