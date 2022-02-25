Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Amber Portwood on Instagram Story

Jenelle Evans is not a fan of her former “Teen Mom” co-star, Amber Portwood.

In an Instagram story uploaded on Thursday, February 24, 2022, Evans lashed out at Portwood, saying she’s “still a b****.”

The drama kicked off in mid-February 2022, when Evans posted a TikTok that featured text that read, “You know what’s crazy? They still wanna talk about me too,” in regards to her former cast members.

In an Instagram live from February 12, 2022, Portwood said, “Like, it’s been years, and I just want to say: cut the crap out, ya know. The little comments, though, the little jabs at me, about being scared and stuff. Jenelle, honey; what are you talking about, sweetie? Grow up. What are you writing and why is this s**t getting sent to me? Why is my name in your mouth?” (per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.)

Portwood continued, “Because I said I didn’t want you [at the Reunion] because of your crazy husband? Sitting there saying crazy stuff and he’s just weird,” Amber said. “He just does too much. He’s ridiculous. It’s too much of a trigger.”

Now, Evans has decided to speak out in response to Portwood’s statements. Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Called Portwood a ‘B****’

In her February 24, 2022, Instagram story, Evans said Portwood is “still a b****.”

She started off the video, “Hey Amber I’m really not in the mood to even address your stupid bullsh*t but here we go. When it comes to you I don’t find it quite fair that I was let go from MTV for no reason. Yet you had a machete, a whole incident, still have trouble seeing your kid, but then you want to sit here and say how bad I am.”





Play



Already explained this before but since everyone’s asking… #TeenMom 2021-12-09T14:47:32Z

She continued, “I understand your feelings and everyone else’s feelings toward me, well I understand you guys hate me — I don’t understand why. I don’t understand what I did to you,” Evans continued. “All of a sudden you hate me? If you wanna squash the drama, squash the bullshit, we can,” she said. “But is it still unfair that I was let go and you weren’t Yes… Everyone can see that.”

Evans was referring to the fact that while she was originally invited back to the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” series, she was let go after asking if her husband, David Eason, could join her during filming “in case sh** pops off.”

Evans said once she requested Eason’s presence, she never heard back from MTV.

Evans Wants People to See Her ‘Redemption Story’

While most of her Instagram rant was directed at Portwood, Evans also explained that everyone “deserves to see my redemption story.”

She continued, “… everyone deserves to see where I’m at today and how much of a great person I am and how I’m being.”

Today, the 30-year-old lives in North Carolina with Eason and their kids. She is mother to son Kaiser, six, with Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, three, with Eason.

Evans is also mother to 11-year-old Jace. In early February 2022, Evans chronicled a day with Jace on her YouTube channel. According to The Sun, Evans’ mother, Barbara, still currently has primary physical and legal custody of Jace.