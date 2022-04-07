Jenelle Evans Accused of ‘Pretending’ to Have Medical Issues

Jenelle Evans has been accused of lying about her medical issues.

In a biography that was screenshotted and uploaded to Reddit, an unidentified user edited Evans’ description to read: “As of 2022, Evans pretends to have various medical issues in an alleged attempt to earn disability payments from the government. She remains unhappily married to Eason and continues to neglect her children physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The biography, which comes from the “Teen Mom 2” Wikipedia page, has since been removed.

This isn’t the first time Evans has been targeted by critics— and she’s made it clear that the comments have gotten to her.

In an Instagram Story from March 2022, Evans wrote that she was going to take time away from TikTok, according to Monsters and Critics. She tagged TikTok in a Story and wrote: “@TikTok the bullying is real.. you should set control like Instagram and YouTube.”

Evans continued, “Taking a break from the app.” Since then, she has continued to post on TikTok.

And in January 2022, Evans responded to body-shamers by writing on TikTok: “When someone makes fun of your body… show it off.” She added, “#SelfLove Let’s see you do a reaction to this.” One supporter wrote on TikTok: “I’m honestly confused why she get so much hate. Is it bc of who she is? Or who she use to be. She’s obviously grown so much.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit User: ‘Some Random Genius’

The user who uploaded the screenshot of Evans’ edited biography to Reddit wrote: “okay, who did this???”

One user responded: “Some random genius.” Another added, “She does have a medical issue that can explain 90 to 100% of her complaints but she doesn’t feel it sounds interesting enough.”

A third weighed in, writing, “Alcoholism, generalized anxiety disorder and depression…. A winning combination! Just another instance of Jenelle choosing an unhealthy lifestyle, to exasperate her symptoms…”

Jenelle Evans’ Health Issues

@jenellelevans I’ll give y’all more of an update soon 💗 if you see bruises on my arms… you know why #myastheniagravis ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

Evans has been candid about the health struggles she has faced.

On March 11, 2022, E! News reported that Evans was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. In an interview with the outlet, Evans shared, “For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick… My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

And in a blog post on her website on March 31, 2022, Evans wrote that she had been hospitalized with “extreme chest pain.”

She wrote: “They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis.”

Myasthenia Gravis, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, is “a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

Evans wrote at the end of her blog post: “I have anxiety about all of this everyday and have been mentally and physically drained.”