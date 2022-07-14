Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Maci Bookout

It’s the battle of the clickbait stories.

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans called out MTV personality Maci Bookout after the Tennessee native shared a rumor about Evans and her youngest child, 5-year-old Ensley.

“#BreakingNews Jenelle’s daughter Ensley MISSING 😳🙏,” Bookout tweeted on July 12. The link takes readers to a story by Celebuzz that said social media users were concerned when they noticed Ensley’s Instagram account was deleted.

Evans took a screenshot of the post, which was also shared to a Bookout fan page, and called the “Teen Mom” star.

“Hey, Maci… Fake news: Ensley is NOT missing,” Evans posted via Instagram on July 13.

Evans and Bookout both have three children.

Evans is the mother to 12-year-old Jace, who lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans. She welcomed her middle child — 8-year-old Kaiser — with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith and Ensley is the daughter she shares with her husband, David Eason.

Bookout welcomed her 13-year-old son, Bentley, with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. She married her husband, Taylor McKinney, in 2016 and they have two children together: 7-year-old Jayde Carter and 6-year-old Maverick.

Fans Accused Evans of Being a Hypocrite

Evans faced backlash from fans after she called Bookout out, considering she too posts “clickbait” stories. The North Carolina native argued that it was different because she “fired” the company Bookout posts for.

“Tons of you guys have been messaging me about what I posted about Maci,” she said on Instagram. “I know I post clickbait. Second of all, I have a different company that posts clickbait other than Maci and I actually fired the company that Maci posts for.”

Evans refused to clear up gossip about her daughter’s whereabouts. “Third of all, why are you guys asking me if my daughter’s missing if you guys are like, this is just clickbait,” she said. “Why do I have to clear up rumors then?”

For people who tried to defend Bookout, Evans clarified the “clickbait” story was also shared to one of Bookout’s authorized accounts on social media.

“And for those who are saying, ‘Oh, my god. It’s just her Facebook fan page.’ Well, it’s posted to her actual, verified Twitter, if you want to get technical,” she added.

Fans Mocked Evans’ Logic

People online weren’t sure about Evans’ reasoning. She admitted to posting clickbait stories, but claimed it was “different” than Bookout’s actions.

“”click bait is only ok if it’s the company I use dude,” one person wrote. “her logic is…..something…”

Others noted that Briana DeJesus posted the same story as Bookout — with the same caption and photo — but Evans didn’t have anything negative to say about her “Teen Mom” ally.

“I also want to know why it was ok for Briana to post the exact same thing as Maci, almost certainly from the same clickbait company,” they said.

Some fans told Evans she wasn’t making a good argument. “Getting called out on national tv before changing your ‘clickbait company’ does not put you on the pedestal you think you’re on, Jan,” they said.