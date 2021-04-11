Jenelle Evans Shares Major Custody Update Involving Her Son

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans made a staggering claim about her son, Jace, amid her custody battle with mom Barbara Evans. Barbara has had custody of Jace since June 2010, and Jenelle has vowed to regain her parental rights since she signed over her primary physical and legal custody as a teenager. Currently, she is allowed to visit with her 11-year-old son every other weekend.

At the time, Barbara had chastised Jenelle for not taking proper care of her son. Though Jenelle has gone on to mother two more children, Jace has always remained in Barbara’s care. Now, however, Jenelle is alleging Jace is not safe at Barbara’s home. She went as to ask the North Carolina courts to grant her emergency custody, according to January 28, 2021 documents obtained by The Sun.

Jenelle alleged Jace is “at risk of bodily injury” and had “increasingly worse behavior problems that cause him to be physically aggressive, out of control and unsafe.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star claimed that on December 19, 2020, Jace and Barabara, 65, fought the entire day. “The minor child physically assaulted [Barbara] twice causing injury to [Barbara.] The Minor child also burned the carpet because he was angry with [Barbara],” the court filing read, adding that Jace has a “history” of “starting fires” in the home.

Jenelle Claimed the Living Situation Was ‘Not Safe’ For Jace or Barbara

Even though things are tense between Jenelle and Barbara, she said Jace’s actions weren’t safe for her mother or son.

“It is not safe or healthy for the minor child to remain in the custody of [Barbara] as [Barbara] is not properly treating the minor child’s mental health or managing his behaviors,” the docs read. “[Barbara] cannot manage the minor child’s behavior without assistance from [Jenelle] and the conflict in [Barbara’s home] has resulted in domestic violence between [Barbara] and [Jace].”

A custody hearing is slated to take place later this month.

Barbara Previously Reached Out to Jenelle For Help With Jace

In January Jenelle claimed she had regained custody of her oldest son in a TikTok video that soon went viral. After Barbara was contacted by TMZ for comment, Barbara claimed Jenelle had “misspoken” about the situation and that she would remain the legal guardian of Jace. Jenelle was furious about her mother backing out, saying Jace started living with her because Barbara couldn’t handle him.

“She knows why he was living with me. She agreed to have him live with me. Now, she’s trying to make me look like a dumba**,” Jenelle explained. “Now she’s taking it all back.”

“I don’t get this mind game,” she continued. “I don’t get it. My mom and Jace are not safe around each other and I’m sick and tired of everyone trying to make me look like the idiot when I’m telling the complete truth.”

Up until their custody battle at the beginning of this year, things between Jenelle and Barbara had been going great. But their relationship might now be irreparably damaged.

“Her pride is too much to put down and it has been for years and now that she gets a little bit of attention from the media–thanks TMZ–our relationship is ruined,” she said. “It shows my mom’s true colors doing this and I constantly think she’s going to change and she never changes.”

