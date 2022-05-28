Jenelle Evans Rumored to Have Meetings with ‘Teen Mom’ Producer

Could Jenelle Evans be returning to “Teen Mom”?

On May 27, 2022, sources close to Evans told The Sun that the former reality star met with “Teen Mom” executive Larry Musnik in early May 2022 in Orlando, Florida to discuss being part of the franchise once again.

“While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s (DeJesus) party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show,” the source shared.

“They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids- everyone gets their income back,” the source added, noting that the one caveat is that Evans’ husband, David Eason, cannot be involved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Was Fired from ‘Teen Mom’ in 2019

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019, according to Us Weekly, after Eason killed the family’s dog.

Evans told the outlet of her departure, “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

She added, “I feel like I don’t have bad blood with anybody, but I’m, you know, keeping things civil, not really talking to anybody. I unfollowed [Briana] recently because seeing her film with the crew makes me upset.”

Evans got her start with MTV as part of “16 and Pregnant.” She proceeded to star on “Teen Mom 2.”

Evans Opens up about a ‘Hate Campaign’

Play

depressed. Not to be all dramatic, BUT social media HAS been getting to me lately. I needed to take a couple of days to relax and take a step back. Like and subscribe for more content like this daily! Turn notifications ON to know when video uploads are posted ❤️ #mentalhealth 2022-05-04T18:20:55Z

On May 5, 2022, Evans posted a YouTube video with the caption, “depressed.”

In the Vlog, she stated, “It’s just… you know, haters. It just gets to me because I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

She added that because of the “haters,” she has been unable to hold on to brand deals.

“It’s like another side income that was promised upon for six months. I haven’t done anything to deserve this.”

On the subject of filming for “Teen Mom,” Evans briefly spoke about her fear about attending former co-star Briana DeJesus’ “lawsuit party.” She feared that if she did attend, she would be manipulated into filming.

Kailyn Lowry to Leave ‘Teen Mom’

In early May, news surfaced that Lowry would be leaving the “Teen Mom” franchise.

In a May 25, 2022, interview with E! News Daily Pop, she shared, “I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore… I decided it was time for me to move on.”

She continued by discussing the possibility of getting her own show. “I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together.”

Lowry initially joined the second season of “16 & Pregnant” in 2010. She later joined “Teen Mom 2.”