Reddit Jumps on Jenelle Evans’ Mermaid Tattoos

Jenelle Evans shared her “unready” routine with fans on TikTok on February 13, 2022.

In the video, the reality star removed winged eyeliner from her face before applying some moisturizing product. Fans, however, appeared to be more focused on the tattoos on Evans’ arms as opposed to the makeup she removed from her face.

As seen in the TikTok above, Evans’ right forearm was covered with what appeared to be a mermaid tattoo.

Evans directly addressed the tattoo in the comments section of the TikTok post. She wrote, “Question: do y’all think that’s a real sleeve tattoo at the beginning?”

One person replied, “yes indeed I did lolol was about to ask. suits you though if you’re comfortable with it.” Another added, “Yes I totally though it was real.”

Evans revealed, however, that it was her children’s tattoos.





She even uploaded a YouTube video about the tattoos. In the video, she explained, “So the kids got these temporary tattoos they’re called Tony Ray.”

She added, “They look so real!”

Reddit Users Critiqued Evans’ Tattoos

Despite the fact that Evans had written on TikTok that the tattoos weren’t real, Reddit users still slammed the former reality star for the fake tattoo sleeves.

One Reddit user commented, “How tf does she have money for a new tattoo??”

Another wrote, “When did she get the mermaid tattoo? It looks like a temporary tattoo my 6 year old daughter would want to wear lol.”

A third commented, “They look like the rest of her awful tattoos.”

Some people were quick to set the record straight. “Y’all. Everyone chill. Those are press on tattoos,” one Reddit user wrote. Someone else simply wrote, “Those are fake.”

Evans has been transparent about the regrets she has about her tattoos.

In a TikTok posted on February 16, 2021, she responded to a video asking people to share the “dumbest tattoo that you’ve ever gotten.”

She then showed her “YOLO” collarbone tattoo. She captioned the TikTok, “@hannanicbic LMFAO , had to share this tattoo ASAP #Yolo #TheMotto.”

According to Pop Culture, Evans has a number of other tattoos. In 2014, in a tweet that no longer exists, the “Teen Mom” star explained a tattoo that boasts the text “This Too Shall Pass” on her stomach. She wrote, “Got it becuz of the addiction I went through.”

Evans Shares a Matching Tattoo With Other ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

On March 4, 2021, Evans opened up about the tattoo she shares with fellow “Teen Mom” stars Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer.

Asked by a fan if she still had the tattoo in the first place, Evans flashed her left wrist and said, “Yes I do have my tattoo, but I have an interesting storytime about that.”

She went on to explain that the four reality stars had decided to get matching tattoos together. However, somewhere along the line, Evans was left out of the trip to get the tattoo.

She explained in the TikTok, “So we all decide to get this tattoo together and in one way or another, coincidently, I wasn’t invited with them.”

Evans continued, “Later on I asked them and they told me the name of the place and that the guy would remember. And so I went there and the guy did remember and he did my tattoo but I did it after them.”

She finished the TikTok by stating that she felt “dumb” for feeling “obligated” to get the ink with her costars. Evans told her followers, “Just remember to always be different, don’t be the same as everyone else. It’s OK.”

Evans supporters came to bat for her in the comments section of the TikTok. One person wrote, “This actually breaks my heart..love who you’ve grown up to be.” Another appeared to mock Evans’ costars, writing, “We can get matching tattoos babe, ours will be way cooler,” to which Evans replied, “Yesss!”