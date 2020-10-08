Jenelle Evans Defends Making ‘Fun of’ Daughter, Accuses Her of Lying

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans defended herself after she was accused of mocking stepdaughter Maryssa Eason in her latest YouTube video. The mother-of-three has been releasing weekly videos for her “I Have Something To Say” series, where she details her child protective service investigation from last year.

Jenelle said it was a “fact” that Maryssa lied. “Made fun of her for lying on stand to a judge in front of seven lawyers? Those are facts. The next video I post will explain this.. but I don’t have videos or pics of her on there. I have showed Maryssa these videos before they are posted. Keep being mad but Maryssa is just fine,” she tweeted.

Jenelle reasoned that Maryssa was poisoned against herself and husband David Eason. “Maryssa’s relationship with me was far from perfect during that time. She was persuaded by the wrong people at the time and I’m just beginning to understand what happened in her situation,” she wrote.

Maryssa is David’s daughter from his previous relationship with Whitney Johnson. He currently has full custody of the 13-year-old. He’s also the father to 5-year-old Kaden, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham, and 3-year-old Ensley Jolie, who is his daughter with Jenelle.

Jenelle Promised To Explain More In Her Next Video

I Have Something to Say – Episode 5Episode 5 is when things started to turn for the better! During our CPS case we were assigned a new judge because we requested for the original judge to take himself off the case. This was a very risky move but ultimately was the best decision, in my opinion. Watch Vlog footage back from June… 2020-10-03T00:05:39Z

The former Teen Mom 2 star said one of the clips in the new video was recorded last year when she thought Maryssa “hated” them. She said the full story would be clear when her final episode is released.

“That last video YouTube I posted was an old video from June 2019 before our case was dismissed and over with. We thought she hated us at the time but we realize that it was her being confused,” she revealed. “Like I said.. my next and last video will explain this.”

Jenelle claimed she didn’t have to keep the part about Maryssa in the video but wanted to be transparent. “Also… I didn’t HAVE to post any of that but I am honestly sharing so everyone has insight how we were feeling at that given moment. We were frustrated parents at the time,” she said. “I could have cut that entire part out… but I didn’t,”

According to Jenelle, she and Maryssa are on better terms now and even go shopping together.

Jenelle Ridiculed Maryssa For Testifying Against Her & David in Court

As noted by ScreenRant, Jenelle slammed her stepdaughter for speaking out against her stepmother and father in the newest episode of “I Have Something To Say,” released October 5.

“Her story went from last time ‘David pushed down a door with his two bare hands,’” she said. “Now it’s ‘David ripped a screen door off the front door–we never had a screen door. A few minutes later she goes ‘we don’t have screen doors on anything.’”

Jenelle slammed Maryssa for telling the judge she pretends to be happy at home. “Then [Maryssa] said she acts happy even when it’s a candid video that I’ve presented to the court,” the former reality TV star said. “And she claims that she’s been scared and not wanted to live with us for the past two years and not wanted to live with us in the first place.”

Jenelle and David have denied the allegations against them, and all the children were eventually returned to the home.

