Jenelle Evans Faces Financial Trouble

Getting dropped from her clothing line isn’t the only thing “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans has to worry about. The North Carolina native owes nearly $50,000 in back taxes, according to an exclusive report by The Sun.

In June 2020, Evans, 29, and her husband, 33-year-old David Eason, were given a state tax lien of $46,406.70 for the 2017 year, the outlet reported. As of November 2021, a courthouse clerk confirmed to the outlet the lien was still active because the debt had not been paid off.

Evans has not released a public statement about her taxes.

Since leaving MTV, Evans has gone on to become an influencer on TikTok, where she has more than 2.2 million followers. She often promotes items on social media, including menstrual underwear.

Evans also has her own YouTube channel and tried her hand at podcasting with, The Jenelle Evans Podcast. However, she hasn’t released new episodes since August 5, 2021.

How Much Money Does Jenelle Evans Have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evans has a net worth of $30,000.

Evans made her debut on reality TV when she was a participant on MTV’s “16 & Pregnant” in 2010. At the time, she was expecting her oldest son, 12-year-old Jace. The following year, she was promoted to “Teen Mom 2,” where she quickly garnered the reputation of being the show’s party girl. Before Jace was 12 months old, she signed over parental rights to her mother, Barbara Evans.

It’s unknown how much money Evans made while she was on “Teen Mom 2,” but The Sun reported in November 2020 that former co-stars like Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry made up to $500,000 per season. Stars who had just joined the show, like Briana DeJesus, reportedly made $100,000 per season, and Jade Cline, who replaced Evans, supposedly earned $5,000 per episode.

Evans lost her revenue stream with MTV when she was fired from the series in 2019 after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. Eason claimed the dog nipped at their daughter, Ensley. Eason was dismissed from “Teen Mom 2” the year before after he penned controversial tweets.

Evans Blamed ‘Haters’ for Her Failed Clothing Line

@jenellelevans Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters. 😞💔 #HeartBroken ♬ son original – isaac.syl

Evans had planned to launch a clothing line, called “Stay Cozy,” that was geared toward mothers. Days before Stay Cozy was set to drop, the “Teen Mom 2” alum announced the deal was “canceled” because trolls contacted SewSewYou, the company manufacturing the activewear.

Evans shared two videos of her crying about the now-defunct activewear.

“Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters,” she confirmed on Instagram and TikTok on November 12, 2021. “There won’t be a clothing line anymore 😞💔 #HeartBroken.”

Evans revealed the failed deal was affecting her mental health. She confessed to always wanting to feel accepted by other people and claimed her “reputation” was ruined when she started to appear on reality TV as a teenager.

“Always wanted to be accepted by others. Always being nice to everyone I meet and hoped to get it in return. Reputation ruined at the age of 17,” the North Carolina native wrote. “Feels like I’ll never get to redeem myself and the positive life I have created for my family.”

“The media/TV can really destroy a person’s mental health. Always worried ‘if they like me,’” she added. “But in the end, the only thing that matters is if my family is happy. But being accepted for the person I truly am would be nice.”

