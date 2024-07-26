Jenelle Evans Answers Fan’s Question About Potentially Having More Children

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans shared she is open to potentially having more children.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Evans answered some fans’ questions in a series of Instagram Stories on July 15. One Instagram user inquired if she would “want more kids if [her] future partner wants one?” As fans are aware, Evans has three children, Jace, 14, Kaiser, 10, and Ensley, 7.

Evans replied that she “would be open to it with the right person.” She noted, however, that she has undergone a tubal ligation, which has significantly reduced her chances of getting pregnant without medical intervention.

“My tubes are tied so that would be a lot of money for IVF,” wrote Evans.

A different social media user also asked Evans if she would “ever get married again.” Evans was previously married to Courtland Rogers until 2014. She is currently separated from her second husband, David Eason, the father of Ensley. Eason and his estranged wife tied the knot in 2017.

“I don’t think so,” wrote Evans in response to her fan’s question.

Jenelle Evans Addressed Rumors That She Was Pregnant on TikTok

Evans addressed rumors she was pregnant in a March 2024 TikTok video. She stated that she was not expecting another child. In addition, she said she was focused on her fitness and had “been losing weight.”

“Actually my tummy is getting a lot flatter. My love-handles are almost gone. But yeah, I’ve been working out. I’ve been being healthy,” said Evans.

She also referenced that she got her tubes tied in 2019.

“Ya’ll my tubes are tied. So there’s like 95 percent chance I can’t get pregnant,” said Evans in her March 2024 TikTok video.

Jenelle Evans Explained Why She Is Not Yet Divorced From David Eason

Evans shared why she has not yet filed for divorce from Eason in a different March 2024 TikTok. She stated she “would have skipped straight to divorce.” She explained that she was unable to do so because she and Eason resided in North Carolina throughout their marriage.

“I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year. And you have to prove that you have two separate addresses,” said Evans.

She explained that neither she nor Eason did not want “to leave” their North Carolina property.

“Whenever I had the window of opportunity then I was able to file for separation. And I filed something called it’s separation by bed and board,” said Evans.

People magazine reported that Evans was granted her “request for a six-month domestic violence protective order for her and her three children from Eason” in May 2024.

Jenelle Evans Is Recovering From an Injury

Evans is currently recovering from a leg injury. The “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star shared that she had injured her knee after slipping on three carpeted stairs in her home.

“My heel hit the bottom of the stairs. And hit three stairs. It jammed this leg into my hip,” said Evans in a June 29 TikTok upload.

In a July 12 TikTok video, she shared that her doctor informed her that she “got a grade 1 sprain for [her] ACL [anterior cruciate ligament].” According to Evans, she will have to go to physical therapy, “three times a week for three weeks.”

She also stated that she has been using crutches to get around. However, she feels more comfortable using a wheelchair “for long period walks.”

In addition, she said she has not been enjoying her summer because of her ACL injury.

“I’ve actually been stuck in bed. And then everywhere I go it’s just so hard to get out and walk around because I can’t walk. And it’s just a big thing,” said the MTV star.