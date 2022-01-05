Jenelle Evans & Ex Look ‘Disheveled’ in Unearthed Photo

“Teen Mom 2” alumni Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith appeared “disheveled and sweaty” in an unearthed picture, which was taken while they were dating.

The photo — posted to the “Teen Mom” subreddit — showed the couple hugging. Evans, who rimmed her eyes with black eyeliner, stuck her tongue out. Her hair was highlighted blonde and she was wearing diamond gages in the ears and a silver toggle charm necklace. Her eyebrows are also in their natural form.

In 2022, Evans prefers to emphasize her eyebrows and has gone natural with her hair. She grew out her raven locks, which now reach the middle of her back.

As for Griffith, he smiled widely in the picture. Since it was taken he has dyed the top of his hair blonde and grown out a beard.

Fans Had Plenty to Say About the Throwback Picture

The throwback photo reminded fans of when Evans and Griffith started dating in June 2013 after they met on Tinder. Evans had just ended her marriage to her first husband, Courtland Rodgers.

Months after they started dating, Evans revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Kaiser, in December 2013.

“I really found the love of my life and that he’s my best friend, and I’m just happy my mom is there to support me and my relationship, my pregnancy, everything,” Evans told E! Online at the time.

The 7-year-old was born on June 30, 2014.

“Throwback to the good old days of the It Couple of Teen Mom, Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith!” an original poster wrote on Reddit.

Some people wondered if the picture was taken during an intimate moment.

“Ok, guys I’m sorry for this question but…I always wondered, are they f****** here?” said one of the most popular comments. “I mean he’s shirtless, she’s in a bra, they’re sweaty and disheveled. And you can’t tell me Jenelle isn’t the type to whip out her phone and get a picture.”

Others claimed Evans looked her best when she was dating Griffith.

“Jenelle was so pretty during her Nathan era,” wrote a social media user.

“Nathan and Jenelle we’re a hot couple,” a second person agreed. “She was in the best shape of her life and it was apparent. I don’t think they were a healthy couple. Had they waited to have a kid I think they would have lasted.”

Evans & Griffith Are on Good Terms

Although their relationship hasn’t always been easy, things between the exes seem to be amicable.

“Jenelle is actually being a mother and she has been actively involving me in my son’s life,” Griffith told The Sun in an August 2021 interview, adding Evans has been “extremely kind.”

Things are even good between Griffith and Evans’ husband, David Eason.

“The other day, Kaiser told me out of the blue told me, ‘Daddy, do you know David likes you?’ I was shocked,” Griffith told The Sun. “David actually said that I was a good man.”

“Every time I go to their house, David has done nothing but respect me. Maybe there is bad blood in our history — but I’m not going to let what happened in the past ruin what we have right now,” he continued. “I can’t complain.”

