Jenelle Evans Informs Fans She ‘Needs Some Money’

Jenelle Evans “needs some money”.

Or, at least, that’s what she’s sharing with fans in a lip-synched video she posted to TikTok.

In the video, Evans says: “I need some money mister. The heck am I gonna do with 200? What’s not clickin’ Steven? Cash at me, right now. Hurry up.”

As highlighted by The Sun, Evans’ TikTok comes on the heels of a deleted Instagram story in which the “Teen Mom” star wrote: “FML…wish I had good credit. WTF.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit Fans Respond to Evans

Fans weighed in on Evans’ TikTok on Reddit in a post titled, “Between her credit score post and now this, I’m gonna guess money is a little tight on The Land.”

In the comments section of the post, one person wrote, “Thought you were still making 400,000 a year…”

Another added, “Her lip syncing is just as bad as her financial planning.”

According to a December 2020 article in The Sun, Evan’s net worth is “believed to be around $500,000.”

Cheat Sheet previously reported that the reality star earned $300,000 per season of “Teen Mom 2”.

In June 2020, The Sun revealed that Evans received a $46,000 tax lien for the year 2017. A North Carolina court clerk confirmed the amount to the outlet.

As some fans may recall, Evans launched a line of Eyebrow Kits in September 2019 that reviews slammed as being “contaminated.”

One user even posted the results of the makeup on Instagram, writing in the comments: “JE Cosmetics needs to be shut down immediately!!!!”

Then, in May 2020, Evans tried to sell leftover eyebrow kits. This was confirmed by her public relations representative at the time, who told The Sun: “She bought so many units. She purchased 2,000 eyebrow kits. It’s the same kits. They were left at a warehouse. She’s trying to get rid of them since she was stuck with a lot. I wish her luck!”

Evans later told The Sun, “I am selling them out of my home. I have a huge 40×40 building I am storing them in. I am really happy I can tell my customers that I am personally delivering them and including a special ‘Thank you’ note.”

When Was Evans Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in May 2019, after her husband, in the words of Us Weekly, “shot and killed their family dog.”

The outlet noted that at that time, MTV had already removed Evans’ husband, David Eason, from the franchise for tweeting homophobic statements.

When Evans appeared on This Family Tree podcast, she said: “To me, it was kind of weird that they would let me go for [David killing the dog]. It caught me by surprise because they filmed me on drugs. They filmed me, no lie, nodding out on-camera. They filmed me going to buy marijuana and my director knew I had it in my car.”

She concluded, “There was so much illegal stuff that they filmed. And this wasn’t even part of filming. They weren’t even there and had nothing to do with it. But they still let me go.”