Jenelle Evans to Launch New Clothing Line after Failed Attempt

Jenelle Evans is setting her sights on a new clothing line after previous failed attempts at doing so.

In the fall of 2021, Evans spent weeks promoting a clothing line on social media.

On November 2, 2021, the former “Teen Mom” star wrote on Instagram: “Soon I will be launching new activewear / loungewear clothing line! Each piece has be specifically designed with moms in mind: high waisted, great quality fabric, and printed on demand.”

In a follow-up post, Evans wrote, “Did I mention loungewear too?! Another sneak peek for what’s to come on 11/17!”

Less than a week before the clothing line’s release, Evans uploaded a TikTok crying, informing her followers that “haters” had gotten in touch with the company she was working with and they dropped her clothing line.

The text on the TikTok video read, “Now SewSewYou Company is telling everyone my line is cancelled.” According to The Sun, Evans was in tears over the incident on her Instagram Story, as well.

Reddit Users Call the Clothing ‘Obviously Inaccurate’

https://www.reddit.com/r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2/

From Instagram, Evans’ page links to her shop, which showcases some of her new clothing.

One sweatshirt includes a small cloud with the text: “I haven’t smoked all day long.”

Another sweatshirt reads, “Wine time,” and shows a woman pouring a martini.

Reddit users immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on the items.

One person wrote, “This is not only obviously inaccurate but sooooooo ugly wtf.” Another wrote, “What a bozo hahahaha.”

And a third posted, “I mean… Is it martini or wine time? It’s a significant difference.”

The sweatshirts are being sold for $41.99.

Evans Opened Up About Her Health Struggles

Evans’ plans to launch a new clothing line come amid the health struggles she has faced over the past few months.

In March 2022, Evans told E! News that she had been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Evans shared. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Then, in April 2022, Evans wrote a blog post called “Life is moving fast.”

In the piece, she wrote, “Lately, I’ve been taking time out for myself to focus on my health. As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis (a chronic autoimmune disorder similar to fibromyalgia) for a confirmed diagnosis.”

She added that she would continue posting diary entries to update her fans about her friends and family.

“I have decided that I am going to do daily diary entries on here for what’s up with my life, updates on the family, or just how I’m feeling and maybe need to express my thoughts. I want to build a huge community with everyone and having once place to do it on my own website is an amazing outlet.”