Fans Critique Jenelle Evans’ Vacation Video

“Teen Mom” fans are not happy with the latest content Jenelle Evans has posted on social media.

On June 25, Evans uploaded a series of clips from her recent vacation to Instagram, and it was later shared to TikTok.

At the beginning of the video, Evans told the cameras, “We’re gonna go to St. John today! And we’re gonna go hiking so let’s go.”

Then, towards the end of her montage, Evans jumped in the ocean and, through laughter, said, “Feels good now that I can pee!”

In response to the latter part of the video, one user wrote, “The fact that she thought it was a good idea to include the clip where she said she can now pee and then choked on water…”

Others were critical of Evans’ clothing choices.

One person wrote, “Of all the bathing suits that Jenelle owns, she has to bring the ugliest one.”

Another added, “I thought the same thing. In her recent try on haul, the orange paisley-ish high waisted bikini and the purple one piece both looked decent on her and she chooses this one.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Mock Evans’ Priorities

Ever since Evans left “Teen Mom,” fans have been particularly critical of her and her husband, David Eason.

On June 25, Evans posted a video of Eason doing some work in the family’s yard, according to The Sun.

She captioned the video, “Finally getting my new wire to my shed.”

Fans reposted the video to Reddit and weighed in on what was happening in the snap.

The Reddit thread was titled, “Jace doesn’t have a room for himself, Kaiser has only one school uniform, the house is completely trashed, but thank god Jenelle gets a wire to her smoke-shed.”

Others were worried about whether or not she was even the work was licensed or allowed.

Someone wrote, “I think, and I may be wrong, that unlicensed or un-permitted electrical work could be an issue if you were to have a fire (due to electrical work) and put in a claim to homeowners insurance for damages. Also, when you sell the house, it would become an issue again upon home inspection.”

And a third added, “Can they really not get someone out there to actually install the wire right? Or, are they just too cheap and/or prideful and do it themselves?”

Jenelle Evans’ Health Issues

Unfortunately, Evans has faced a number of health issues over the past few months. In March, she shared that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia to E! News.

Weeks later, Evans updated fans on her health status via a blog post titled, “Life is moving fast…”

“As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis (a chronic autoimmune disorder similar to fibromyalgia) for a confirmed diagnosis.”

She added, “This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study. I have anxiety about all of this every day, and have been mentally and physically drained.”

In a June 16 update, Evans told fans through social media that she was getting an MRI check-up on a cyst on her spine.

She explained, “Once you have a cyst in your spine, it can either get bigger, longer, and could paralyze you. I said I had the possibility of going paralyzed and I still do any day now. If I got paralyzed or lose any bowel movements without trying, then I have to go immediately to the hospital and get an emergency surgery.”