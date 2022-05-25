Jenelle Evans Responds to Rumors She Is Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

In a May 23 YouTube video, Jenelle Evans responded to rumors that she is returning to “Teen Mom” and revealed inside details from Briana DeJesus’s “case closed” party.

In the video posted to Evans’s YouTube channel, the former “Teen Mom” star confirmed that MTV cameras were present at DeJesus’s event.

“Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film,” she told viewers.

Evans went on to say that she spoke briefly with the “Teen Mom” crew when she arrived, stating, “we had a little bit of conversation when I arrived. [They asked] how am I doing lately and stuff like that.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Respond to Jenelle Evans’s Return

Evans’s appearance at the party caught the attention of fans who wondered if her invite to the event meant she would be returning to the “Teen Mom” franchise.

A Reddit user fueled the speculation by sharing a screenshot of Evans and “Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline hanging out at the party.

“Not only is Jenelle at the party, but Britanny’s got a mic on her,” the Reddit user pointed out. “MTV cameras must be filming as we speak👀.”

“Teen Mom” fans replied to the post with their thoughts on Evans’s possible return.

“I wonder if she thinks that this is her way back in with MTV,” one fan replied.

“If Jenelle comes back, I’d bet that it’s under the condition that David doesn’t,” another fan wrote, referring to Evans’s husband, David Eason.

“They’re filming. I’m interested to see what they do with the footage of her,” a third user added.

Why Was Jenelle Evans Fired?

According to Us Weekly, Evans was fired from MTV in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog.

Evans shared a tribute to her dog, Nugget, on Instagram following the incident.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, Us Weekly reported. “Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught.”

Eason took a different approach. According to Us Weekly, the North Carolina native defended his actions on Instagram, writing, “I dont give a d*** what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s*** at all.”

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life mission,” he continued. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

According to Us Weekly, the couple split after the incident. A source close to Evans told the publication that the “Teen Mom” star no longer felt safe with her husband.

However, the split did not last long. The couple reconciled in 2020 and have been together ever since.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Says She Is ‘Concerned’ About Ex Nathan Griffith