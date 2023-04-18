Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About ‘Teen Mom’ Reunions

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans is opening up about her experience filming the “Teen Mom” reunions.

The MTV star joked that she didn’t enjoy the reunion process in a April 17 TikTok. In the video, Evans mouthed along to a sound bite from the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation.”

“No I don’t want to go anymore…Just kidding. See you in ten minutes. Just kidding. We’re not going,” the audio said.

Jenelle included text that read, “When I used to film for the Teen Mom reunion 😂.”

Jenelle Evans Says Reunions Were ‘Stressful for Everyone’

The former reality star shared a few behind-the-scenes secrets in the comment section, revealing that none of the “Teen Mom” girls enjoyed the reunion.

“No one looked forward to it,” she wrote in one TikTok comment.

“It was always stressful for everyone,” she wrote in another comment.

In a third comment, Evans confirmed that reunions were a part of the stars contacts, so attendance was expected.

Evans also shared her thoughts on the reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“I want the [Dr. Drew] tea,” one TikTok user wrote. “Did the cast hate him as much as I do lol?”

“No,” Evans replied. “He’s not that bad off camera. On camera, he has an ear piece and they tell him what questions to ask.”

Why Did Jenelle Evans Leave ‘Teen Mom’?

Fans were first introduced to Evans on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. At the time, she was pregnant with her first child, Jace, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

Evans later joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2” alongside fan favorites like Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer. Evans appeared on the franchise for nearly a decade before her departure in May 2019. According to Us Weekly, MTV cut ties with Evans after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog. The network cut ties with Eason the year prior after the reality star shared homophobic remarks on Twitter, Us Weekly reported.

Evans spoke about her departure in an interview with Us Weekly in May 2019. The “16 and Pregnant” alum admitted she was “shocked” by MTV’s decision but said she continues to have love for the network.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she told the outlet. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

“This is a new chapter for me and my family,” she added. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

Evans briefly returned to the franchise in 2022. She attended her former co-star Briana DeJesus’s “I Won” party on May 14, 2022 in Florida. DeJesus threw the party after a judge dismissed her ongoing defamation suit with Kailyn Lowry. Evans also made a cameo on season two of the spinoff “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” which premiered in October 2022.

Despite Evans’s recent cameos, she will not be returning to “Teen Mom” as a full-time cast member.

In a statement to People, Evans said she and MTV producers could not come to agreement about her contract.

“I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms,” she said in an August 2022 statement. “It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, [and] nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

