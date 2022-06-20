Critics Call Jenelle Evans ‘Desperate’ After Latest Instagram Post

Jenelle Evans is here to tell fans that she’s a mother first and what she does second is “none of your business.”

The former reality star posted a series of images to Instagram on June 14, 2022. The first few photos showed Evans with her children. The text on these pictures read, “I’m a good mother first…” The pictures then became more suggestive, with Evans posing in lingerie and a bra and underwear. The text on these images read, “Whatever I do second is none of your business.”

She captioned the Instagram, “No shame in my game.”

In the comments section, fans were critical of Evans, with one person writing, “No one’s business but puts it all over social media,” along with two laugh-crying emojis.

Another simply wrote, “Desperate.”

Another critiqued Evans, writing, “problem here is you have a teenage son u want him or his friends to run across this ????”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans Calls Out Haters on TikTok

The Instagram post comes on the heels of a separate TikTok post in which Evans called out haters for critiquing her body.

The video, uploaded on May 31, was captioned, “At this point I don’t care #JudgeMe.”

Once again, critics had a lot to say in the comments section. One person wrote, “I guess I’m just confused cause, and correct me if I’m wrong, didn’t you say it was like desperate or something.”

Someone else mocked Evans, writing, “Running out of money I see lol.”

A third appeared to be concerned for Evans, writing, “Ah Janelle don’t do it, once it’s on the Internet thats it no getting rid of the pics.”

Jenelle Evans Joins OnlyFans

News that Evans had joined OnlyFans surfaced on May 9.

According to her page, fans must pay $20 per month to subscribe to her content.

OnlyFans launched in 2016. According to Complex, sex workers make up a large portion of OnlyFans’ base, however, other users include celebrities and influencers.

In the words of the outlet, since the pandemic, OnlyFans has “ballooned into a world of its own, where artists, entertainers, sex workers, and others can monetize their influence.”

David Eason, Evans’ husband, joined the site just after his wife. Eason announced the news on his Instagram page, as he sat in a lawn chair wearing tighty whities. He captioned the image, “Yes we both did it! Link in bio!”

On Reddit, critics bashed Eason’s foray into the online platform. In a thread titled, “Swamp D*** is starting an Only Fans too,” one user wrote, “I was really hoping that Juhnelle had started an OFF as a means of getting free from this nasty a** swamp monster, but I see that it sadly isn’t the case. With how jealous the two of them are, I think it’s a matter of time before this blows up into a huge argument over who is getting more attention and it’ll maybe lead to the same outcome.”

Eason’s OnlyFans page profile reads, “I’m one hot Katdaddy.” He charges his subscribers $10 per month to view his content.