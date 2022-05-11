Jenelle Evans Posts That She’s in the Top 1.3% Of OnlyFans Creators

Jenelle Evans is doing well on OnlyFans.

According to a screenshot posted to her Instagram Story on May 10, 2022, the former reality star is in the top 1.3% of all creators on OnlyFans.

She captioned the picture, “Let’s keep this hype train going. Haters are so mad y’all are being supportive.”

Evans announced that she had joined the subscription-based site on May 9, 2022. According to her page, fans can subscribe to her videos for $20/month. To date, she has 19 posts.

According to Complex, after being launched in 2016, OnlyFans was brought to mainstream attention during the Covid pandemic, when former sex workers turned to its services as a result of lockdowns. In the words of the outlet, “The subscription-based platform has since ballooned into a world of its own, where artists, entertainers, sex workers, and others can monetize their influence.” The outlet added that some of the site’s key creators are professional sex workers, escorts, and webcam models who use the platform for supplemental income.

Here’s what you need to know:

What Does It Mean That Evans Is in the Top 1.3% Of All Creators?

According to a 2021 SEO Bounty article, “… the concept of top 1% derives from the amount of money that a creator earns each month, no other factor like subscriptions or likes counts. So for OnlyFans creators in the top 1% it is all about the money.”

A separate Medium article reported that those in the top 1% make more than $20,000 each month. Meanwhile, those in the top 4% make $3,000 each month selling their videos.

Evans has only been part of the platform since May 9, 2022, so it’s unclear how much money the former “Teen Mom” star will rake in for the month of May.

David Eason Has Joined OnlyFans Too

Not only has Evans joined OnlyFans, but her husband, David Eason, has as well. According to his page, Eason is charging $10/month– half of what his wife is charging.

Eason announced the news on his Instagram Story with a picture of him lying outside in his underwear. He captioned it: “Yep… I did it!” with a link to his OnlyFans page.

On Reddit, users were quick to share their thoughts on Eason joining the platform.

One user wrote, “He really won’t let her have anything lol.I get a few people are curious to see her naked but what the f*** is he gonna offer? He will posts a few teases but no way he’s gonna post anything x rated.”

Another user wrote, “Just when you think they can’t sink ANY LOWER. NOW THIS.There is so much wrong with this.-He is exploiting her (unfortunate) fame -They have children, who, when their friends find out about it, will be teased mercilessly. -Is there an actual fan base out there that likes/loves them that they’d be willing to pay to watch their filth? God, if this doesn’t absolutely scream TOXIC then I don’t know what does.”

And a third weighed in, writing, “I have been saying it for a while. It was only a matter of time before they would be so broke to where David would get jenelle to start showing her a** for $. Anything so they don’t have to work. Its only going to get worse from here. Just wait, i bet a sex tape (gross) will be somehow leaked.”