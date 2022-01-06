Jenelle Evans Makes TikTok About Overdosing on Cannabis

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans is catering to her fans. The North Carolina native posted a TikTok video where she joked about overdosing on cannabis.

She told her followers to “wait for the end” because the audio she used referenced a “Barbara.” Viewers familiar with the MTV series know that Evans’ mother’s name is Barbara, too.

“People be like, how do you know you can’t OD on cannabis? Because I try. I try every f****** day, Barbara,” she lip-syncs.

Within 24 hours of being posted, Evans’ clip was viewed nearly 900,000 times and amassed over 2,600 comments.

“this audio was made for you 😂😂😂,” the top comment read.

“Lol yeah idk where it came from originally 😂💀,” Evans answered. “Idk how I even found this audio 😂.”

Most of the comments referenced a famous “Teen Mom 2” scene where Barbara Evans admonishes her daughter and then-boyfriend — Kieffer Delp — for smoking on her porch.

“You’re smoking weed in front of my house. Don’t you laugh at me in my house, you, Mr. Disrespectful. You think it’s funny, Keiffer? You think it’s funny?” the Evans matriarch asks. “Well, I don’t think it’s funny.”

“If weed gets caught in my house this baby’s gone. Gone!” the grandmother continues. “You won’t take care of this baby and it’s because of this: High, high. You’re both high!”

This guy, he don’t even work. All he does is sit around,” she tells Delp. “You’re nothing but a damn lying hustler.”

“This is why… I went to court to court and took custody of this baby,” Barbara Evans added.

The Evans matriarch has had custody of the “Teen Mom 2” star’s eldest son — 12-year-old Jace — since he was 12 months old.

Evans Admitted to Using Cannabis ‘for Years’

Evans, now 30, went on “The Doctors” in March 2016 after symptoms related to her health condition began.

At the time, she admitted to using cannabis “for years and years.”

Two of the doctors on the special said Evans’ symptoms could have been related to marijuana withdrawal, per The Daily Mail.

“The reason why I stopped is I’m taking my own mother to court to get custody of my son back,” Evans said at the time. This was before she welcomed her 7-year-old son, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

Evans was arrested for possession of heroin, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and assault of her estranged husband Courtland Rogers in August 2013, per The Daily Mail. She pleaded guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia and the other charges against her were dropped, according to the outlet.

Evans Used Cannabis While Pregnant With Ensley

Child Protective Services opened — and eventually closed — a case against Evans after she admitted to using cannabis while she was pregnant with her third child, Ensley.

“I’m not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did,” she said on a podcast in February 2018, as noted by E! Online. “So [Child Protective Services] were like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every five minutes, I can’t even eat.'”

Once Evans brought Ensley home, CPS followed through on their wellness checks. She admitted that CPS came “like 30 times” but everything was “fine.”

Ensley is the 4-year-old daughter Evans shares with her husband, David Eason.

