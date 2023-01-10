‘Teen Mom’ Star Weighs in on Famous Quote Going ‘Viral’

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans had something to say after one of her famous quotes went viral more than a decade after the episode originally aired.

Evans, 31, was arguing with her mother, Barbara Evans, about smoking marijuana in the resurfaced clip. “I have not smoked all day. I’m about to flip the f*** out,” she tells her mother.

“What do you… you need drug rehab?” her mom asks.

“No, not really. I like to smoke about this time of the day. And all this s*** is keeping me to where I can’t go do it,” Evans says. “Now, I’m gonna go do it.”

Evans and her mother have had a contentious relationship since the inception of “Teen Mom.” Evans relinquished the parental rights of her eldest son, Jace, to her mom when he was a baby, and she is still fighting to regain custody.

Jace — whom Evans welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis — is 13 years old.

Evans thought it was “crazy” that the resurfaced clip continues to be popular.

“This goes viral like all the time, even though I just thought it would go viral once on TikTok but it keeps happening,” she said in a video, posted to TikTok on January 9.

“You would think that I would get… royalties for that, but I don’t,” Evans continued. “So every time that goes viral it sucks because it’s like I have no say so about it.”

In the comments section on TikTok, Evans said she didn’t want the vintage episodes streaming.

“I wish they would stop playing my image unless I’m paid but they don’t care what I have to say,” she wrote.

New Fans Are Discovering ‘Teen Mom’

Evans said the old “Teen Mom” episodes became “popular again” when MTV put the series on Netflix. “So now they’re re-airing it all over again. I’m getting tagged in mad videos all over again,” she said on TikTok.

With a new fan base seeing her past rehashed, Evans wanted them to know the episodes were old. “That was a long time ago,” she said. “I’ve moved on.”

Evans went on to welcome her second son — 8-year-old Kaiser — with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith. She went on to marry her husband, David Eason, and they have one child together, 5-year-old Ensley.

Although MTV had an agreement with Netflix in 2021, “Teen Mom 2” is no longer available for streaming.

Past episodes of “Teen Mom 2” can be viewed on Paramount+, Google Play, iTunes and Amazon. The series was retired in May 2022 and revamped into “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which includes casts “Teen Mom 2,” “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” MTV also launched “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” another series that combines cast members from “Teen Mom” spinoffs.

Kailyn Lowry Was Frustrated She Wasn’t Paid

Like Evans, former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry said it was frustrating that she wasn’t being reimbursed for MTV putting the old episodes on Netflix.

“I did not know that they were going to put us on Netflix,” Lowry said on “Coffee Convos” in January 2021, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Nobody was warned that they were going to put us on Netflix… I don’t mind that I’m on Netflix, or that I’m the face of the Netflix [logo]. What I do mind is that we don’t get paid for it.”

Lowry claimed more people could be seeing the show because Netflix is arguably bigger than cable.

“I’ve been on national TV but Netflix, I feel like more people — I don’t know if this is true, it’s just an assumption but — I think more people are paying for Netflix now than are paying for cable,” she said on “Coffee Convos,” per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “So it’s almost like a re-do of the peak of the show.”