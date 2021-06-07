Jenelle Evans Rants About ‘Ruining’ Her Kids

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans took to TikTok to rant about her children’s “opportunities” being “ruined” by haters who got her kids’ accounts removed. Her 11-year-old son, Jace, appeared alongside his controversial mother on the popular social media app, but it wasn’t long before netizens reported the video and Jace’s account was removed.

Jenelle took to TikTok the following day to tell her haters that they weren’t offending her, they were hurting her children. “So y’all really liked that TikTok yesterday with me and Jace,” she said at the beginning of her June 6 video. “Thank you!”

The tone of her video changed when Jenelle shared an update about her son, posting a photo of his deleted account. “Sadly this is what Jace has woken up to and I want to point out that Jace controls his own account,” she said. “I don’t control it and I looked up the TikTok guidelines and you can be any age with parent consent.”

According to Jenelle, some of her followers were concerned about how Jace’s account could have been taken down without her permission. “So a lot of you have been wondering how did that happen, who did it, why did TikTok let that happen? Honestly, I have no idea. But I have emailed them,” she said.

Jenelle’s Children Were ‘Upset’ About What Happened

Jenelle is no stranger to having haters online, but this is one of the first times her children have been negatively impacted by her reputation.

“There’s haters that are trying to take things out on my children and makin’ my kids upset!” Jenelle continued. She uploaded tweets from trolls who talked about reporting Jace’s and 4-year-old daughter Ensley’s accounts as the background.

She reiterated that the trolls were only harming her children by having their accounts suspended. “Sweetheart, you’re not going to hurt my feelings if you get their accounts shut down. You’re going to hurt their feelings,” Jenelle said. “Jace controls his own account.”

As noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, it wasn’t clear if Jace was making money off his TikTok account, but Jenelle claimed trolls were squandering Jace’s “opportunities.”

“Why ruin my kids’ opportunities because you dislike me?” the former MTV reality star said. “That’s ridiculous! Grow up!”

Why Most ‘Teen Mom’ Viewers Don’t Like Jenelle

Jenelle doens’t have the greatest track record with “Teen Mom” fans. While she’s been able to rebrand herself on TikTok, millions of viewers who watched her on MTV have not forgotten why she was released from the series.

Jenelle has remained by her husband David Eason’s side, even after he was fired by MTV in 2018 for posting homophobic and racist messages on Twitter. Jenelle was released from her contract the following year when David shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, for nipping their daughter Ensley.

Although David was investigated by authorities, charges were never brought against him due to lack of evidence.

David and Jenelle have their own tumultuous history, with Jenelle calling 911 claiming that David “cracked” her collarbone in October 2018.

“He pinned me down on the ground in the yard and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms,” Jenelle said in the call, per Newsweek. “He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent because he’s been drinking.”

She later backtracked her statement.

The couple briefly split at the end of 2019, with Jenelle moving to Nashville with Ensley and 7-year-old son Kaiser, but by March 2020 they had reunited on their “land” in North Carolina.

