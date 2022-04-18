Jenelle Evans Shares Rare Photo of Family on Easter

On April 17, 2022, Jenelle Evans shared a rare photo of her family celebrating the Easter holiday.

In the first photo, Evans smiled alongside her son, Jace, 12, her son, Kaiser, 7, and her daughter, Ensley, 5. David Eason, the former reality star’s husband, was also in the snap.

Evans captioned the Instagram, “#HappyEaster everyone! Today went great! Kids are happy, dyed some eggs, and #EasterEggHunt was so much fun. Hope everyone had a great day!”

In the comments section of the photo, fans noted how tall Evans’ eldest son, Jace, appeared. One user wrote, “Omg Jace is as tall as you! He looks so grown. It’s crazy how fast it goes!” Another echoed those sentiments, writing, “Jace is so tall.”

In response to one comment, Evans noted that her son is almost taller than she is. Evans added that she is five feet tall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans’ Health Struggles

@jenellelevans I’ll give y’all more of an update soon 💗 if you see bruises on my arms… you know why #myastheniagravis ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

For months now, Evans has battled a number of health issues and has consistently shared updates with her followers.

On March 11, 2022, Evans revealed to E! News that she had been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia.

Evans shared, “For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick. My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

She continued, “Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches.”

On March 25, 2022, the former “Teen Mom” star shared on her Instagram Story that she went to the hospital because of “chest pain.”

Evans wrote on social media, “Please just send prayers. Thanks! I’ll explain later, too much to type,” along with a heart emoji.

Hours prior, Evans informed her fans that blood test results had suggested she could be at risk for myasthenia gravis. According to Johns Hopkins, myasthenia gravis is “a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

Jenelle Evans: “I Have Anxiety about All of This Every Day”

On March 31, 2022, Evans wrote a blog post titled, “Life is moving fast…”

She wrote, “Lately, I’ve been taking time out for myself to focus on my health. As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis (a chronic autoimmune disorder similar to fibromyalgia) for a confirmed diagnosis.”

She added that her youngest child will start school in July, at which point she will be “kid-free during the day!”

Evans concluded, “The family as a whole we are doing great and excited for summer weather to start!”