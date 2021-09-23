Jenelle Evans Claims She Does Not Browse Reddit

Jenelle Evans claims she doesn’t check Reddit, according to her latest Instagram story.

The 29-year-old was asked on Instagram, “How often do you browse Reddit?”. She replied, “I def don’t. Everyone hates me on there so I deleted the app about 2 years ago.”

Fans on Reddit, are convinced Evans does check the site.

On September 21, one user who goes by the name Photographer 10101 challenged Evans, writing, “Didn’t she say on tiktok like a month ago that the people on Instagram and reddit keep talking shit?”

Someone else wrote, “she’s probably here reading this post right now.”

A third wrote, “Liar, liar, bathing suit on fire.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Claims She ‘Does Not Miss’ the Show

Last week, Evans answered questions from fans on TikTok who asked whether she misses being on “Teen Mom”.

Evans replied, “That’s a really good question – do I miss being on ‘Teen Mom’. I do not miss the reunions and I do not miss the way I wasn’t allowed to be involved with editing.”

She continued, “But I do miss sharing my story with you guys. I do miss you guys watching my kids grow up as well. I also miss the fact you guys relate to my story.”

As pointed out by The Sun, some fans commented that Evans missed the money.

David Eason Threatens to Shoot Fan

Recently, Evans’ husband, David Eason, threatened to shoot a fan in the comments section of his own Instagram photo.

In the photo above, which showcases a dog, a follower wrote, “He’s adorable. Hopefully, he won’t snap at your kiddo like your last dog, he’ll be out back with a bullet.”

Eason replied, “You’re da** fu**ing right, just like anything or anyone else that tries to attack my children. Including YOU.”

As fans may recall, Eason admitted to killing Evans’ dog in 2019. According to People Now, Eason said, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason said in reference to his two-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie.

He continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Eason added, “I mean, I loved that dog. I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

In 2019, the former “Teen Mom” star expressed her grief on Instagram.

She wrote, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”