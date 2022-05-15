Fans Think Jenelle Evans Is Coming Back to ‘Teen Mom’

Could Briana DeJesus be the reason Jenelle Evans returns to “Teen Mom”?

Eason, 30, attended DeJesus’ “I Won” party in Florida on May 14, where DeJesus and her friends celebrated her court victory over her former co-star, Kailyn Lowry. Evans’ disdain for Lowry is something she and DeJesus have in common.

While Evans hasn’t said anything about coming back to “Teen Mom,” which reportedly has been revamped as “Teen Mom Legacy,” MTV cameras appeared to have filmed DeJesus’ party.

It’s not unimaginable that Evans could return.

She was fired from the franchise in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their pet, a French bulldog named Nugget. Since then Evans has gone on to become a successful TikTok creator, with more than 3 million followers. When MTV contacted her to join “Family Reunion” she was interested in the spinoff, but the network ghosted her when she insisted Eason join.

Eason did not attend DeJesus’ bash.

Evans posted multiple photos and videos of herself smiling and dancing at the party. She also appeared to have gotten a tattoo of a dollar sign on her wrist.

Evans was impressed by DeJesus’ bash, taking a video of the custom pink cookies and cakes the “Teen Mom” star ordered. “[Briana] knows how to throw a party omg,” she wrote.

DeJesus and Evans first became friends in 2017 when DeJesus joined the cast.

“Jenelle was the only one who wasn’t acting like her s*** ain’t stink,” DeJesus tweeted at the time, according to Radar Online. “Plus she was the only one who wasn’t acting fake and choosing sides.”

DeJesus admitted that she had a hard time clicking with “Teen Mom 2” stars like Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska after she feuded with Lowry. At the time, DeJesus was dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Fans on Reddit Suspected Evans Was Coming Back

Just as partygoers were posting videos and pictures from the gathering, fans were taking screenshots and recordings and sharing them on Instagram and Reddit.

Not only is Janelle at the party, but Britanny’s got a mic on her… MTV cameras must be filming as we speak👀,” an original poster wrote on Reddit. They shared a picture of Evans smiling with “Teen Mom” star Jade Cline, who was also at the pink-themed party.

Some people weren’t convinced that Evans would be featured on “Teen Mom,” even if they cameras were there. They suspected MTV might blur out her face. “They’re filming. I’m interested to see what they do with the footage of her,” one person wrote.

Others were surprised that Evans went to the party without her husband. “I’m confused…. David actually let her leave the swamp? Without him or did they just leave the kids alone with a pizza again while he chills in the parking lot with a pair of binoculars?” they said.

What Does Eason Think About This?

Eason didn’t specifically say anything about his wife leaving North Carolina to party with some new friends.

On the same day Evans left “The Land,” where they live, he posted a series of photos with their daughter, 5-year-old Ensley.

“NEW FACE photo dump 😛” he captioned the images.

He also shared a cryptic message that talked about children having to deal with adult problems. “A child’s shoulders were not built to bear the weight of adult choices,” he wrote on Instagram, the same day as the party.