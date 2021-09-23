Jenelle Evans Says She Was Invited to the ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans responded to rumors that she was invited to the “retreat” spinoff. Cast members from all three franchises — “OG,” “Teen Mom 2” and “Young & Pregnant” — were brought together at an undisclosed location in California, according to reports from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and People.

After People revealed Farrah Abraham was participating in the event, Evans took to TikTok to say she was essentially ghosted by MTV producers. “When they invite you to a ‘Teen Mom’ Special in CA then no response for a month…” Evans captioned a video of herself looking glum. “And now my guard is back up…I trust no one.”

“I feeling shitty AF 😊💭 #MentalHealthAwareness #Anxiety #Confused,” she added.

Some of the top comments were from fans who said MTV didn’t want her husband, David Eason, involved. Evans ignored those responses, but she did answer some people who had questions about her video.

“But why care? Thought you were done with them…” one fan wondered.

“They were done with me but it would be nice to show the ‘positive’ side of me instead,” Evans answered.

Another person was surprised that Evans was upset about being left out. “You don’t need that negativity, Jenelle. You are doing great without that drama,” they wrote.

“Yeah… I’m glad they made the decision for me,” Evans told her follower. “I’ve heard no one is getting along.”

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason was fired from the series in 2018 after he made homophobic and racist comments via social media.

Evans Previously Said She Missed Being on ‘Teen Mom 2’

The mother-of-three made a TikTok video on September 10 were she talked about the things she missed and did not miss about allowing MTV cameras to document her life.

“I do not miss the reunions,” she said at the beginning of her video. “I do not miss the way I wasn’t allowed to be involved with editing.”

There were a few things that Evans did pine for, like sharing her story with her fans.

“I do miss you guys watching my kids grow up as well, and I’ll also miss the fact that you guys can relate to my story and we can relate with each other,” she said. “But, you know, new chapters happen in life, and some close.”

Evans Was Reportedly Contacted by MTV Producers

Evans wasn’t wrong when she previously said MTV producers reached out to her about appearing on the spinoff. However, they weren’t seriously interested in bringing her back, The Ashely’s Reality Roundup reported.

“Basically, she received the call and once they started talking to Jenelle about possibly doing it, they realize it was the same old Jenelle bull**** and dropped the idea so fast,” an insider told The Ashley.

“Honestly, they were just playing with the idea of bringing her in to add shock value to the [spin-off] show because they knew people would freak out if they saw her. That’s all,” they continued. “They weren’t trying to get her back on the cast or anything like that.”

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Farrah Abraham Shows Off ‘Horrible’ Transformation