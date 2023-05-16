Jenelle Evans Reunites With Mother Barbara

Former “Teen Mom 2” cast member Jenelle Evans reunited with her mother Barbara Evans to celebrate Mother’s Day together.

“It’s nice when we can all get along 💐 ❤️ #HappyMothersDay” Jenelle captioned a May 15 Instagram post featuring family photos of Jenelle, Barbara, Jenelle’s husband David Eason, Jenelle’s children (13-year-old Jace, 8-year-old Kaiser, and 6-year-old Ensley), and Eason’s 15-year-old daughter Maryssa. The group is posed by the water, and Jenelle can be seen in later photos smiling with a drink raised while out at a restaurant, and then later posing with her oldest son Jace in the family’s yard.

Jenelle Evans Recently Regained Custody of Jace From Her Mother Barbara

Fans of the MTV stars were delighted to see Jenelle and Barbara sharing a smile together, as the two have shared many ups and downs over the years, including Jenelle’s battle with heroin use, domestic violence charges, and Barbara not being invited to Jenelle’s wedding to Eason. Jenelle originally gave her mother custody of Jace when her son was an infant and has fought for years for her mother to return custody to her.

“I can’t forgive someone that’s just not going to give me back my son, so, and it’s still going on,” Jenelle said, explaining why her mother didn’t receive a wedding invitation, “It hasn’t been resolved. And if I had custody of him now maybe I would have invited her, but I’m not at the moment.”

“Love seeing you all together. What a journey to get where you are all today. God bless you all,” one user commented on Jenelle’s post.

“I love this for you Janelle!! What a journey!! ♥️” another user wrote.

Jenelle Evans Answers Fan Questions

Later in the day on May 15, Evans put out a Q&A on her Instagram stories, and answered questions about her OnlyFans career, personal life, and “Teen Mom” memories.

In answering OnlyFans questions, Jenelle revealed that she posts photos of herself in “lingerie, clothes off pics, etc.” She was also asked about how much money she makes on the platform, to which she replied “Enough to be happy 😂 I don’t want to disclose my income sorry lol”.

One follower went on to ask Jenelle about her relationship with her former “Teen Mom” co-star Briana DeJesus, to which Jenelle replied that the two “don’t talk as much anymore but no hard feelings”. Jenelle and DeJesus proved to have a friendship that lasted beyond the show, with DeJesus inviting Jenelle to her home in May 2022 to celebrate her legal win against former castmate Kailyn Lowry. Later in March 2023, DeJesus took to social media to defend Lowry and Evans both, tweeting out, “Yall still treat jenelle/kail so terrible.. I just don’t understand it. They both moved on from the show.. the least yall can do is give them their privacy now. Ppl on the internet will never let u forget. So disturbing.”

Jenelle also shared her biggest takeaway from her time on television when one fan asked “What did you learn from filming ‘Teen Mom’?” “Don’t let anyone walk over you or tell you to do something you don’t want to do 💯”.

