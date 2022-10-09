Jenelle Evans Shares Throwback Photos of ‘Teen Mom’ Cast

Blast from the past! “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans took a trip down memory lane last week when she shared a few throwback photos of the “16 and Pregnant” cast on TikTok.

Evans, 30, started the October 7 TikTok by saying, “Okay, this probably is going to be a three-minute video…because I just found my first reunion photo album.”

The MTV star then flipped the camera to show viewers a series of throwback photos.

The pictures in Jenelle’s Tiktok featured several “Teen Mom” stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry.

One photo showed Jenelle posing next to Kailyn Lowry while they both held their babies. Jenelle told viewers the photo was taken when she met Kailyn for the first time.

Jenelle then showed a photo of her, Leah, Chelsea, and Chelsea’s friend hanging out in New York.

“If you ever see this picture shared as a throwback, they’ve always cropped me out,” she told viewers. “But I was the one who took it.”

Next, Jenelle shared a photo of her, Chelsea, and Leah. In the photo, Leah has one hand in her bag. Jenelle told viewers that she was actually hiding her cigarette.

You can see all the throwback photos HERE.

Fans React to ‘Cool’ Throwback Photos

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the photos.

“I’ve watched from the very beginning so this is so cool seeing all these!!! ❤️,” one fan commented.

“Awwww I love these, Jenelle thank you for sharing! 🥰,” another fan wrote.

“Girl that’s how long I been watching 🥰 I love yall 💕 thanks for sharing,” a third user added.

“Omg you girls were babies!!!!! It doesn’t seem that long ago lol,” a fourth user wrote.

Why Was Jenelle Fired From MTV?

Jenelle was fired from MTV in May 2019 after appearing on the “Teen Mom” franchise for almost a decade. The North Carolina native made her reality TV debut in February 2010 on “16 and Pregnant.”

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle was let go after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her family dog.

MTV had cut ties with Eason the year prior after he went on a homophobic rant on Twitter, Us Weekly reported in June 2018.

Jenelle spoke about her departure from the franchise in a March 2021 interview with Us Weekly.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum admitted it was “hard” to let go of the show.

“It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you,” she told the outlet. “You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into.”

She went on to say she has “nothing but love” for MTV, although she feels the show dropped her when she was at her most vulnerable.

“I feel like I need to catch people up and show the true me and that I wasn’t completely a horrible person when we stopped filming,” she told the publication.

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

READ NEXT: PHOTO: Fans Say Leah Messer’s Daughter Aleeah Is the ‘Spitting Image’ of Her