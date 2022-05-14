Jenelle Evans on Her Relationship With Barbara and Ongoing Custody Battle

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans recently opened up about her relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, and revealed she wants full custody of her twelve-year-old son Jace.

Barbara, 69, has had full custody of Jace since 2010, but Jenelle is hoping that changes. According to The Sun, the MTV star filed for sole custody in January 2021.

Jenelle spoke to E! News in May 2022 about the ongoing custody battle, telling the outlet she is fighting for full custody of Jace.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” she said. “I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

“I get him every other weekend,” Jenelle added. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”

Jenelle Evans on Co-parenting With Barbara

Jenelle and Barbara have not always been on the best terms. Over the years, “Teen Mom” viewers have watched the two struggle to maintain a healthy relationship. Jenelle told E! News in March 2021 that she was not speaking terms with her mom.

However, the two have recently made strides in their relationship. Jenelle told E! News in May 2022 that the two are now in a good place.

“We’ve actually been co-parenting good, she said. “She’ll call me and tell me when Jace is misbehaving and [asks], ‘Can you call and talk to him?’ And I do.”

