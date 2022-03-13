Jenelle Evans Uploads Sobbing YouTube Video

On March 12, 2022, Jenelle Evans uploaded a YouTube video documenting her reaction to the first episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which she had not yet watched. By the end of the video, Evans was in tears.

Why? Because at one point in the episode, she saw herself in a group photo with the other teen moms.

A crying Evans shared, “They are literally showing all the Teen Mom 2 girls, including my picture, but you won’t let me have a voice.”

She added, “Thanks for using my picture on the f***ing table as decoration, like I’m your prize f***ing winner which you don’t want to use me. It hurts that I’ve felt like I’ve always been excluded.”





The former reality star concluded, “Y’all I’m done watching this, like this just makes me angry. Like don’t even ask me to be part of this because I don’t– no thank you.”

As fans recall, Evans was part of “16 & Pregnant,” before going on to film, “Teen Mom 2.”

David Eason Was Fired From MTV in 2018

In October 2021, Evans spoke to The Sun about joining the cast of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

“I’m glad they made the decision for me because I would have probably been up for it,” she told The Sun.

She previously shared that the “Teen Mom 2” producers had asked if she was interested in being part of the show, but when Evans asked if she could bring her husband, David Eason, along, producers stopped responding to her.

“I said I want to bring David and he can stay down the street in a hotel. I wanted to have someone there for support if sh** hit the fan.”

She added, “They didn’t even tell me yes or no, they just ignored me.”

As fans may recall, Eason was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2018, after homophobic comments that he had written surfaced on the Internet. Not long after, Evans was fired when Eason killed the family dog, Nugget, in 2019. People alleged that in the tweets, Eason referred to transgender individuals as “abominations.”

People also alleged that when a Twitter user asked Eason if he would teach his children to “hate gay and transgender people,” he replied: “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way. If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Jenelle Evans’ Health Update

Recently, Evans has struggled with her health, and on March 11, 2022, she shared her medical diagnosis with E! News.

Evans revealed that doctors diagnosed her with fibromyalgia.

She told the outlet, “For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick. My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

According to Mayo Clinic, Fibromyalgia is “a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.”