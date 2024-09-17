‘Teen Mom’ Star Says Her Son Is Getting Bullied

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans says her youngest son, Kaiser Griffin, has been experiencing bullying.

In a September 16 TikTok video, Evans said she decided to go to an arcade with Kaiser and his older brother, Jace Evans, 15, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis.

In the video, Evans said she wanted to spend more time with her sons, specifically Kaiser, as the 10-year-old has gotten bullied.

“He’s actually having a tough time at school from bullying. It’s really sad to see my child going through this and there’s only so much I can do. Adults can tell children how to act, but ultimately it’s up to the children. So after days of Kaiser being bullied, I decided to just have a day with him because he deserves it,” said Evans.

She then encouraged her followers “to talk to your kids about bullying this year.”

“Here’s a reminder for a mental health check on your kids and to check up on them,” continued Evans in the TikTok video.

“Bullying is NOT okay 😔❤️‍🩹 #MentalHealthMatters,” read the caption of the TikTok upload.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their support for Evans and Kaiser.

“Kaiser looks so fun who wouldn’t want to be his friend. He is so cool.💜,” wrote a commenter.

“Kids can be ruthless, I’m sorry the baby is dealing with bullying. 😔,” added another.

“sorry to hear that kaiser is getting bullied. breaks my heart. your such an amazing Momma,” shared a different person.

When a social media user wrote, “Those kids just don’t understand how truly and effortlessly cool Kaiser is!” Evans replied, “I knowwww 🥺💔.”

Jenelle Evans & Her Youngest Son Filmed an Emotional Scene in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2

Following her separation from her now estranged husband, David Eason, Evans moved to Las Vegas with Jace, Kaiser, and her youngest child, Ensley Eason. In “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2, episode 15, which aired on September 5, Evans told Kaiser he would be visiting his father, Nathan Griffith, who had been seeking treatment at a rehabilitation center in Las Vegas.

In a confessional interview, Evans spoke about her relationship with Griffith. She said her ex-fiance “was a very present dad but his alcohol issues got out of hand.”

“So we broke up. He has had numerous legal issues throughout the years. He is currently in Las Vegas in a rehab. And I’m okay with Kaiser seeing his dad as long as it’s supervised,” said Evans in the season 2, episode 15 confessional interview.

While waiting for Griffith, Evans received a text message from him, wherein he said he would be unable to spend time with Kaiser.

“I just got a message from your dad. And he said he thought he was able to come today, but he couldn’t get permission,” said Evans to Kaiser.

Kaiser expressed disappointment and began crying.

“It’s just, like, I haven’t seen him in two years,” said Kaiser tearfully.

In a different confessional interview, Evans said the moment with Kaiser was difficult.

“It’s hard as a mom to see your kids get disappointed like this. Because it’s out of your control. You can’t really control people. Or what they do. But you try your best to be there for your kids,” said Evans.

Kaiser Celebrated His 10th Birthday in June 2024

On June 30, Evans took to her Instagram account to celebrate Kaiser’s 10th birthday. In the caption of the post, she let fans know that she and his siblings celebrated Kaiser’s birthday at the live Battlebots Destruct-A-Thon show in Las Vegas.

“Kaiser turned #DoubleDigits yesterday and is now 10! We surprised him to an awesome experience at @battlebots !” read the post’s caption.